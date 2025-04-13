In a notable move, Apple has introduced performance improvements to the MacBook Air series while simultaneously enhancing its value proposition through better specifications and broader accessibility. The 2025 MacBook Air with M4 now features 16GB of RAM as standard – double that of the previous base configuration – alongside a new Sky Blue colour option. Additionally, it is fitted with an upgraded front-facing camera that now supports Centre Stage. Unsurprisingly, the machine is fully compatible with Apple Intelligence, which has now been introduced in India (English). This updated MacBook Air seeks to cater to a wide demographic with its balanced design and upgraded performance. The question remains: who is it for, and what can it deliver?

Design

The MacBook Air with M4 retains the design of its predecessor—minimal, slim, and lightweight. The only visual distinction is the introduction of a new Sky Blue finish, a subtle shade with a hint of silver that resembles a clear summer sky. Constructed from recycled aluminium, the chassis remains a fingerprint magnet, although smudges are less prominent compared to darker finishes like Midnight.

While the previous generation had no major design flaws, Apple has not made any substantial changes this time either. However, comparing with Windows counterparts reveals some gaps. Competing laptops offer a broader palette of colours, varied textures, and displays capable of 180-degree rotation—features absent in the MacBook Air. That said, the lid on the MacBook opens and adjusts smoothly, with a sturdy hinge mechanism that resists wobbling even under minor disturbances.

Display and Audio

Available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, the MacBook Air with M4 features a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate on both models. The 13-inch variant is more portable, while the 15-inch (review unit) provides a larger visual workspace without substantial increase in weight or dimensions.

Despite its practicality, the display is not a standout. Apple uses its Liquid Retina technology, essentially an IPS LCD panel, with True Tone support that adjusts the screen’s white balance based on ambient lighting. While brightness levels are sufficient for indoor use, outdoor legibility is limited due to the screen’s glossy and reflective nature.

The 60Hz refresh rate is industry standard and, thanks to system-level optimisation in macOS, does not hinder everyday tasks. Interface animations and transitions remain smooth. However, users accustomed to displays with higher refresh rates may perceive the difference. This limitation is especially noticeable when using the iPhone Mirroring app on macOS, where the experience can feel less fluid.

Audio performance is a strong point. The 15-inch model retains its six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers, delivering Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support. The result is a full-bodied audio experience that enhances productivity and entertainment alike. Within its segment, the MacBook Air outperforms many Windows-based alternatives in sound quality.

Keyboard and Trackpad

The MacBook Air with M4 features a full-size backlit keyboard with dual-purpose function keys and a Touch ID button. The fingerprint scanner facilitates secure unlocking, autofill for apps and websites, and online transactions. While not as intuitive or fast as Face ID – still missing from Apple’s laptop line-up – Touch ID offers reliable functionality.

Key spacing, tactile feedback, and travel are all well-calibrated for typing comfort. However, the absence of a dedicated numeric keypad, even on the larger 15-inch model, may hinder users who rely on frequent numerical input. While not a critical drawback, it is a usability limitation for some workflows.

Accompanying the keyboard is a large pressure-sensitive trackpad that supports a wide range of multi-touch gestures. It remains one of the most responsive and refined trackpads on any laptop.

Camera

Apple has integrated its Centre Stage technology into the front-facing camera, enabling dynamic framing that keeps the subject centered during video calls, recordings, and FaceTime. This is useful for video conferencing, content creation, and FaceTime interactions.

In terms of image quality, the MacBook Air’s camera excels in its segment. It captures sharp, detailed footage even under low-light conditions and handles background effects like blur without performance dips. That said, there remains room for improvement. The inclusion of additional sensors for contextual features such as presence-based screen locking or unlocking would have enhanced the overall experience—especially given the size of the notch surrounding the camera.

Software

Running macOS Sequoia, the MacBook Air with M4 benefits from both interface enhancements and deeper integration of Apple Intelligence. While the visual layout remains largely familiar, usability has improved through features like window tiling (similar to Windows 11), a dedicated Passwords app (also on iPhone, iPad, and Windows), and richer iMessage functionalities including support for text tones.

iPhone Mirroring is a new built-in feature that allows users to view and control a nearby iPhone directly from the Mac, even when the phone is locked. This extends to notifications and drag-and-drop interactions between devices, further blurring the lines in Apple’s ecosystem.

Apple Intelligence introduces a suite of AI-powered features focused on personalisation and productivity. These include document summarisation, text and image generation, and context-aware writing tools. While these capabilities are not universally available across third-party applications, their implementation in native apps like Mail, Notes, and Pages is seamless. Compared to AI offerings on Windows-based PCs, Apple’s approach feels more coherent and integrated.

Performance

Equipped with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine (review configuration), along with 16GB RAM, the MacBook Air with M4 delivers consistent and efficient performance. Notably, it achieves this within a fan-less design, maintaining silence under typical workloads.

Battery performance is another strength. Apple’s claim of up to 18 hours of use is largely accurate under mixed-use conditions, making this machine suitable for extended unplugged sessions.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 144,900 (for the reviewed 15-inch variant), the MacBook Air with M4 strikes a solid balance between portability, performance, and battery life. While it does not radically change the formula, it improves upon a proven one with smarter hardware choices and enhanced software features. For most users, it remains a no-compromise solution that feels familiar yet refreshingly current. That said, the MacBook Air with M4 is a cost-effective laptop suitable for students, working professionals, and general users seeking a capable thin-and-light laptop.