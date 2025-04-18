Pixel 9a review: Compact design, Google AI, and an accessible price tag

The Google Pixel 9a lands at a time when mid-range smartphones are getting increasingly competitive — and increasingly capable. As the latest addition to Google’s A-series lineup, the Pixel 9a aims to strike the balance between flagship-grade features and an accessible price point. Priced at Rs 49,999, it inherits much of what makes the Pixel 9 series shine — from an impressive camera set up to Google's growing suite of AI-powered tools — while also carving out its own identity with a new design and a bigger battery.

But does it manage to deliver in all those areas when used as a daily driver? I have been using the Pixel 9a for a while now, and here’s everything you need to know.

Design

Google has introduced a significant redesign with the Pixel 9a, most notably removing its signature camera bar. At first glance, the design may come off as somewhat plain, but it has grown on me over time—largely due to the advantages of a flush camera module. The phone now lies completely flat, making it much easier to use on a tabletop without any wobble. It also slips into pockets more effortlessly. While some may argue that the phone has lost its distinct Pixel identity, it actually feels like the A-series is carving out a personality of its own—one that stands apart from the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup.

ALSO READ | Google releases Android 16 beta 4 for Pixel smartphones: Check new features Though the flat back sets it apart visually, the flat frame with rounded corners gives it a familiar in-hand feel, reminiscent of the Pixel 9. Despite not being the lightest phone with a 6.3-inch screen, it never feels uncomfortable to hold for extended periods, thanks to its well-balanced weight distribution. The matte texture on all sides helps resist smudges and fingerprints, maintaining a clean look throughout the day. While a flush camera layout might raise concerns about potential scratches, I didn’t encounter any during my time with the device.

Display and audio

The Pixel 9a features a larger 6.3-inch screen, up from the 6.1-inch panel on the Pixel 8a. This new Actua Display is an OLED panel that looks good, though it doesn’t quite match the vibrancy of the Pixel 9. As a result, colours do not pop as much. Still, it’s a dazzling display, offering an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and impressive brightness across different lighting conditions. The thicker bezels might feel out of place at first, but you tend to stop noticing them with regular use. One that still sometimes bothers me is the responsiveness of the fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 9a uses an optical sensor instead of the faster ultrasonic variant found in some competitors. This makes unlocking slightly sluggish in comparison.

For content consumption, the Pixel 9a supports Widevine L1, enabling high-definition playback on streaming platforms. Netflix supports HDR10 playback, and YouTube enables HDR for supported content.

Also Read

The stereo speaker setup complements the display, providing clear audio for video and movie playback. However, when it comes to music, the sound profile feels a bit flat and lacks depth—particularly in the low-frequency range.

Camera

The Pixel 9a sticks with a dual-camera setup, but with a notable change. Instead of the 64MP primary sensor from the Pixel 8a, the 9a features a 48MP main camera. While that may seem like a step down on paper, the new sensor comes with a wider f/1.7 aperture and retains optical image stabilisation (OIS) and autofocus. In real-world use, it delivers impressive daylight shots packed with detail. The images lean slightly on the brighter side, but this actually results in more natural-looking colours rather than oversaturated tones.

A welcome addition is the macro mode, which interestingly uses the main sensor rather than the ultra-wide one. Macro shots come out sharp and detailed, though the colours can feel a bit muted. The 13MP ultra-wide camera is unchanged from the Pixel 8a and performs well in good lighting. However, under artificial lighting, it tends to introduce more noise, and low-light shots often lack sharpness.

The 13MP front camera, on the other hand, is quite capable. It delivers selfies with solid contrast and vibrant, yet balanced, colours.

When it comes to video, the Pixel 9a supports recording at up to 4K 60fps, with slow-motion available at up to 1080p 240fps. However, some limitations apply — the Speech Enhancement feature, which improves voice clarity in noisy settings, is only available at up to 4K 30fps. Additionally, active video stabilisation is limited to 1080p 30fps; anything beyond that switches to the standard stabilisation mode.

Performance

The Pixel 9a is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip — the same processor that drives the higher-end Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models. While it comes with 8GB of RAM (compared to 12GB on the Pixel 9 and 16GB on the Pro), this difference is barely noticeable in everyday use. The phone handles routine tasks with ease, offering a smooth and responsive experience throughout.

Even when pushed with heavier tasks like multitasking or casual gaming, the Pixel 9a holds its own remarkably well. In real-world usage, I didn’t find a significant performance gap between the Pixel 9 and 9a. That said, it doesn’t quite match the raw performance levels of flagship devices from other brands — something only power users might really notice. The smartphone can also get a bit warm at times, but it rarely causes any stutter.

One area where the experience could use improvement is voice calling. While I didn’t encounter network-related issues during use, the overall call quality feels a bit underwhelming. The microphone isn’t the clearest, and voice clarity takes a hit in noisy surroundings.

Software

The Pixel 9a ships with Android 15 and delivers the full Pixel software experience, much like its higher-end siblings in the Pixel 9 series. It includes nearly all of the AI-powered image editing features found on the Pixel 9 Pro models, such as Magic Editor, Auto Frame, Reimagine, Photo Unblur, Add Me, and more. You also get access to the Pixel Studio app, which allows you to generate images in different styles using text prompts.

Another notable inclusion is the new screen-sharing feature for the Gemini AI assistant. This lets you have real-time conversations with Gemini Live, based on what's visible on your screen or through the camera viewfinder. I was genuinely impressed with how quickly and accurately Gemini was able to interpret visual elements — it makes the assistant feel smarter and more intuitive than ever.

That said, two AI features are notably missing from the Pixel 9a: Pixel Screenshots and Call Notes. I personally do not miss Pixel Screenshots all that much — having tested it on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, the lack of Call Notes is disappointing. I really appreciated how that feature could automatically record and transcribe phone conversations.

Battery

Battery life is arguably the biggest upgrade on the Pixel 9a. With a 5100mAh battery, the phone comfortably lasts a full day with power to spare. Even with heavier usage — streaming, navigation, or gaming — you’re still likely to make it through the day on a single charge.

For charging, the Pixel 9a supports 23W wired charging and Qi-certified wireless charging at 7.5W. In my experience, I typically had to leave it on overnight with Adaptive Charging enabled, as a quick 30-minute top-up only pushed the battery to around 43 per cent. It’s worth noting that the device doesn’t support “Power Share” for reverse wireless charging — a small omission, but something to keep in mind.

Verdict

At Rs 49,999, the Google Pixel 9a delivers excellent value, considering it is offered with 256GB storage as standard in India. It brings the best of the Pixel 9 series into a more affordable, accessible package — including the refined Pixel software experience, a vibrant display, solid camera performance, and a premium design feel. The significantly improved battery life is another welcome change that makes everyday use more worry-free.

That said, it isn’t flawless. Charging speeds are on the slower side, and performance, while smooth for most users, may not satisfy power users or gamers pushing the phone to its limits.

But for anyone looking for a clean, reliable phone with great software, a capable camera, and a long-lasting battery, the Pixel 9a nails the basics in all the right ways.