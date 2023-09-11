LG Gram 16 review: Big display, strong performance, and lightweight design

The LG Gram 16 is a consumer laptop in the thin-and-lightweight category. On paper, it boasts a 16-inch anti-glare display and a lightweight construction, weighing only 1.2kg. However, there's more to it than meets the eye. For instance, LG offers a software suite for enhanced privacy and security. Additionally, it comes pre-installed with Intel Unison software for seamless connectivity with Android smartphones and iPhones. There are numerous other features, both big and small, sprinkled throughout to enhance the everyday user experience. How? Let's find out:

Design

The LG Gram 16 may appear unexciting to some due to its rather generic black colour scheme. However, this laptop has more beneath the surface. From a design standpoint, the LG Gram 16 boasts a durable construction that complies with the MIL-STD-810H standard. This means the laptop can endure challenging environmental conditions. Furthermore, it features a slim (16.8mm) and lightweight (1.2kg) body. Its slender profile enhances portability, a feature often lacking in many thin-and-light laptops.

Despite its compact design, LG has managed to include a fullHD webcam, infrared sensor, and microphone setup at the top of the display bezel area. Speaking of bezels, the LG Gram 16 has slim borders around the display, especially on the left and right sides. It is not an all-screen design, but the space is used effectively to provide a maximised visual experience with minimal distractions.

Display

The LG Gram 16 sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS display of a 60Hz refresh rate, presented in a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is an 8-bit panel with support for a wide colour gamut. The display offers decent brightness and remains readable in bright outdoor conditions. Colours are vivid, but the colour accuracy is not perfect.



Nevertheless, LG includes the Smart Assistant application in the package, allowing for manual colour temperature adjustments if you prefer not to rely on the default auto adjustment. Moreover, the application provides quick access to a reader's mode, reducing eye strain by limiting blue colour intensity. Lastly, there is support for a professional mode, which maximises colour coverage, although it does not significantly improve colour accuracy.

Audio

The LG Gram 16 features a pair of 2W speakers for stereo output. These speakers are loud, balanced, and clear, supporting Dolby Atmos for an expanded soundstage. However, due to their small size and limited power, they do not provide a true spatial audio experience.

Keyboard and Trackpad

The LG Gram 16 boasts a full-size keyboard with a dedicated number pad and a row of dual-purpose function keys. It is a backlit keyboard with two-step brightness settings, accessible through the LG Smart Assistant application. The keys are well-spaced for comfortable typing, with minimal key travel distance suitable for quiet operation. While it is a modest keyboard, it works well for everyday use.

As for the trackpad, it is generously sized but sensitive. It works accurately unless your palm accidentally touches it. Two-finger gestures for content scrolling work well with gentle touch. A slightly stronger tap on the trackpad triggers right-click options. However, Windows 11 includes built-in options to adjust touchpad sensitivity based on personal preferences. A trackpad capable of detecting accidental palm touches with moderate sensitivity would have been preferable.

Software

Based on Microsoft Windows 11 Home operating system, the LG Gram 16 comes with a software suite tailored for enhanced privacy and security. There is LG Security Guard application, which sets off alarm and notifies user through e-mail if it detects another person is operating the device. It uses face recognition together with Windows Hello to detect presence.

For privacy, there is LG Glance application. It is a feature-packed application with support for presence detection, privacy alerts, and video conferencing tools baked in. The application is especially useful if you work in social environments and want to protect your work from prying eyes of the unknowns.



Another valuable addition to the software package is Intel Unison, which enables smartphone pairing for both Android and iPhone devices. With this app, you can answer calls, read messages, and transfer photos and videos between your laptop and connected smartphone.

Performance and battery

Powered by the 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor, the laptop (in our review unit) features 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. It performs smoothly in everyday tasks and handles minor graphics-intensive workloads like multimedia editing and casual gaming with ease. It maintains thermal efficiency and delivers consistent performance, particularly when plugged in. However, when operating on battery power, there is a noticeable drop in performance, especially for power-intensive tasks. Nonetheless, the laptop's performance is supported by good on-battery life, making it suitable for extended use during working hours without frequent charging.

Verdict

The LG Gram 16 is not perfect, but it does not compromise on core features expected from a premium thin-and-light laptop. It is an ultraportable laptop with a large display, solid performance, and a slim profile. Moreover, it offers strong connectivity options, both wired and wireless, and a range of software features from LG that enhance privacy and security. Overall, the LG Gram 16 is a compelling choice for those seeking a slim laptop ready for various tasks, excluding gaming or heavy content creation.

Price: Rs 137,990