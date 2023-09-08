Google offers glimpse of Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro ahead of October event

Tech giant Google offered first glimpse of its upcoming smartphones Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro ahead of their launch on October 4.
According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the pictures and videos shared by Google show how much smaller the Pixel 8 is in comparison to the 8 Pro. While the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to retain the same 6.7-inch display size as its predecessor, the standard Pixel 8 could have a smaller 6.17-inch display (instead of 6.3 inches on the Pixel 7), which is good news if you prefer phones that don't take up your entire hand.
Apart from that, Google also offered a glimpse at the Pixel Watch 2. The device looks mostly similar to its predecessor and features a porcelain band to match the Pixel 8 Pro, reported The Verge.
While Google doesn't reveal much about the new features coming with the Pixel Watch 2, it notes that you can pair it with a Pixel phone "to get even more personalized help, safety features, and health insights." Google also briefly showed off the Pixel Buds in its teaser, which indicates that we'll also see the earbuds at its hardware-packed event, as per The Verge.
