Google offers glimpse of Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro ahead of October event

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the pictures and videos shared by Google show how much smaller the Pixel 8 is in comparison to the 8 Pro

Google

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Mobile
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Tech giant Google offered first glimpse of its upcoming smartphones Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro ahead of their launch on October 4.
According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the pictures and videos shared by Google show how much smaller the Pixel 8 is in comparison to the 8 Pro. While the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to retain the same 6.7-inch display size as its predecessor, the standard Pixel 8 could have a smaller 6.17-inch display (instead of 6.3 inches on the Pixel 7), which is good news if you prefer phones that don't take up your entire hand.
Apart from that, Google also offered a glimpse at the Pixel Watch 2. The device looks mostly similar to its predecessor and features a porcelain band to match the Pixel 8 Pro, reported The Verge.
While Google doesn't reveal much about the new features coming with the Pixel Watch 2, it notes that you can pair it with a Pixel phone "to get even more personalized help, safety features, and health insights." Google also briefly showed off the Pixel Buds in its teaser, which indicates that we'll also see the earbuds at its hardware-packed event, as per The Verge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Google Pixel Mobile phone

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

