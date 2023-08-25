HP Dragonfly G4 review: Ticks the right boxes for a premium business laptop

The Dragonfly G4, a business laptop manufactured by US-based PC maker Hewlett Packard , distinguishes itself from consumer laptops through its emphasis on enterprise-centric features. These encompass security, durability, performance, power efficiency, and connectivity. Additionally, it includes a custom-tailored software suite that caters to distinct work experiences. All of these qualities are encapsulated within the lightweight (999g) and slender (16.4mm) form factor of the HP Dragonfly G4.

Design

Constructed with a recycled metallic body, the HP Dragonfly G4 exudes a premium appearance, particularly in the slate blue colour (review unit). Its compact form closely mirrors the dimensions of an A4 sheet of paper. Despite its petite size and lightweight structure, the Dragonfly G4 does not compromise on any essential features. It boasts a work-focused 3:2 aspect ratio display with thin bezels, a keyboard with well-spaced keys for comfortable typing, and a dedicated row of multi-function keys for added convenience. The laptop also features a modestly sized glass trackpad and a diverse array of I/O ports. These ports include a push-to-release type nano-SIM tray for wireless 4G connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB type-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 connectivity, a superspeed USB type-A port with reverse charging capability, and a full-size HDMI 2.1 port.

Display and Audio





Also Read: Samsung launches Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch curved gaming monitor at Rs 225,000 The HP Dragonfly G4 boasts a 13.5-inch IPS LCD touch display with WUXGA+ resolution. While the display offers vibrant colours and brightness, it has limited viewing angles, necessitating frequent adjustments for optimal viewing. Fortunately, the display lid is equipped with a gentle hinge that facilitates easy movement. The glossy and reflective nature of the display, however, makes it less suitable for use in bright outdoor environments.

Featuring a squarish 3:2 aspect ratio, the display accommodates more vertical content within a single view compared to traditional 16:9 screens. This characteristic reduces the need for excessive scrolling, proving advantageous for work-related tasks. However, it is not well-suited for viewing content formatted in wider aspect ratios such as 16:9 and 21:9, which includes videos on platforms like YouTube and Netflix.

In terms of audio, the laptop is equipped with a pair of top-firing stereo speakers that deliver loud, balanced, and clear sound. While these speakers lack support for audio virtualisation profiles like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, they are well-suited for regular everyday use.

Software

Running on Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for Business, the Dragonfly G4 comes pre-loaded with an HP software suite that enhances the work experience beyond what is typically available on consumer laptops. This suite encompasses several security-related applications and, notably, features that facilitate contextual experiences. The laptop incorporates built-in sensors that, in conjunction with the front camera, detect the user's presence. This results in automatic screen lock and shutdown when the user moves away, with subsequent unlocking (via Windows Hello face detection) upon detecting their return. Importantly, this process transpires within seconds and functions even in low-light and complete darkness.

In addition to contextual experiences, HP has included an assortment of tools to elevate the video conferencing experience. For instance, users can simultaneously employ an external webcam alongside the built-in webcam, adjust backlight intensity and low-light condition settings, control background blur and its intensity, utilise freeze frames to convey a "be right back" status, and engage in both auto and manual keystone correction.

Performance and Battery





Also Read: Lenovo launches LOQ gaming laptops in India: Price, features, availability Powered by an Intel Evo certified 13th Gen Core i7 vPRO processor, the Dragonfly G4 is equipped with up to 32GB of soldered LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB M.2 PCIe/NVMe Gen 4x4 SSD storage. Performance is responsive during everyday tasks, and the laptop's thermal management remains effective even under heavy workloads.

Complementing its swift performance is the impressive battery life. During typical operations, the laptop effortlessly endures through a full day, providing approximately ten hours of on-battery time on a single charge. For mixed usage scenarios, the battery life stabilizes at around eight hours, which should suffice for most professionals.

Verdict