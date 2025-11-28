Friday, November 28, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google updates Gemini 3 Pro access limits for free users: What to know

Google updates Gemini 3 Pro access limits for free users: What to know

Google has revised free access limits for Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro after a surge in usage, shifting to variable daily caps and temporarily restricting some NotebookLM features

Google’s new Gemini 3 AI model is now rolling out to the Gemini app, Search, AI Mode and more

Google’s new Gemini 3 AI model is now rolling out to the Gemini app, Search, AI Mode and more (Image: Google)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Google is adjusting how much free access users get to Gemini 3 Pro and the upgraded Nano Banana Pro image model, following a surge in usage since launch. Free-tier users who previously had fixed daily limits are now seeing variable caps instead, with Google stating that access may “change frequently” depending on system load.
 
The shift comes just days after the Gemini 3 rollout, when free users could run up to five Thinking prompts per day and generate up to three images with Nano Banana Pro. Those numbers have now been scaled back. Meanwhile, NotebookLM has temporarily removed its new Nano Banana Pro–powered Infographics and Slide Decks for free users due to capacity constraints. 
 

Gemini 3 Pro: What changes

According to Google’s updated usage note, free users now receive “Basic access” to Gemini 3 Pro, with no fixed daily prompt count. The company notes that limits may fluctuate based on demand — a clear change from the earlier “5 prompts/day” baseline.
 
Nano Banana Pro (Gemini 3 Pro Image) has also been reduced to two images per day, with Google stating that image generation is currently “in high demand” and that limits may reset daily.

Additionally, NotebookLM has “temporarily rolled back access” to its newly launched Infographics and Slide Decks features. Free users no longer have access to these tools, while Pro subscribers are seeing added restrictions until Google expands system capacity.
 
Google said, “Due to overwhelming demand, we’re experiencing some capacity constraints… however we plan on bringing everything back to normal as soon as we can.”
 
Paid users on Google AI Pro and Ultra plans remain unaffected, and their usage limits for Gemini 3 Pro have not changed.

Topics : Google Gemini AI Google's AI

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

