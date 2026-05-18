OnePlus Nord CE6 review: Battery, display cover up for missing ultra-wide

OnePlus launched the Nord CE6 in India recently with a focus on battery life and durability. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and packs a massive 8000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It features a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, stereo speakers, Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, and IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H durability certifications.

On paper, the Nord CE6 looks like a phone designed for users who prioritise long battery life, multimedia consumption, and reliable day-to-day performance over flashy extras. But does the real-world experience live up to the promise? Here’s everything you need to know about the phone.

Design and Build The OnePlus Nord CE6 weighs 215g and is 8.5mm thick, mainly because of the bigger capacity battery it is powered by. That's slightly heavier than the CE5, which weighed 199g. But pick it up and it doesn't feel like a midrange phone. OnePlus has given it a Square-shape just like the OnePlus 13s. The company has been using the design on several of its smartphones. OnePlus says the Nord CE6 is IP68, IP69, and IP69K rated, which mean it is designed to withstand water immersion up to 2 metres for 30 minutes and resist high-pressure water jets. The phone also carries MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. I did not intentionally test it underwater, but I accidentally spilled a glass of water on it during use and the device continued working without any issues.

The power button and volume controls are placed on the right side of the phone. At the bottom, you get the dual SIM tray, primary microphone, USB Type-C 2.0 port, and speaker grille. The top section includes the secondary microphone and another speaker vent. The IR blaster is integrated into the rear camera module. Display The phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that feels like a noticeable step up from the previous model. Text appears sharper, videos look cleaner, and the overall viewing experience feels more polished in day-to-day use. One of the bigger upgrades this year is the jump to a 144Hz refresh rate from 120Hz on the earlier generation. In regular use, this translates to smoother scrolling, quicker animations, and more fluid transitions while switching between apps or gaming.

Brightness is another area where the display performs well. Outdoor visibility was not an issue during testing, even under harsh sunlight, and the screen remained readable without needing to constantly shield it with my hand. Colours are vibrant without looking overly saturated, and there are multiple colour profiles for users who prefer either punchier tones or a more natural look. I mostly used the default ‘Vivid’ mode and found it balanced enough for watching videos, browsing social media, and gaming. For nighttime use, the panel can dim quite low, which helps when using the phone in dark rooms or before sleeping. The company says the display uses high-frequency dimming to reduce visible flickering in low-brightness conditions. While that is difficult to measure in daily use, I did find the screen comfortable to look at during long nighttime sessions. The always-on display is also useful for quickly checking notifications, time, and other information without fully waking the phone.

Camera The phone features a 50MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 2MP depth sensor, while selfies are handled by a 32MP front camera. The biggest change here — and not necessarily for the better — is the removal of the ultra-wide camera. The previous model offered an 8MP ultra-wide lens, which was useful for landscape shots, group photos, and tighter indoor spaces where fitting more into the frame mattered. On the CE6, that has been replaced with a basic depth sensor, which feels like a step backwards in terms of versatility. That said, the main 50MP camera performs well for regular photography. In daylight, images come out detailed with decent dynamic range, and HDR handling is generally reliable without making colours look unnatural. Portrait shots are sharp with fairly accurate edge detection, and the camera handles up to 4x zoom reasonably well before image quality starts softening.

Low-light performance is acceptable for the segment. Night mode helps brighten scenes and improve detail retention, although processing takes a couple of seconds after capturing the shot. For casual photography — whether it is portraits, food shots, or social media uploads — the camera setup gets the job done comfortably. The missing ultra-wide camera becomes noticeable mostly in situations where framing flexibility matters. Group shots, wide landscapes, or indoor architecture shots now require more effort since you cannot simply switch to a wider field of view. On the front, the 32MP selfie camera captures good detail and delivers cleaner results than the older 16MP sensor on the CE5. Portrait selfies also look fairly natural, making the front camera a noticeable improvement over the previous generation.

Video recording goes up to 4K at 30fps from both the front and rear cameras. The ultra-steady mode works in 1080p at 30 or 60fps. Slow motion is available at 1080p at 120fps and 720p at 240fps. Software and performance The Nord CE6 ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and runs on the March 2026 Android security patch at the time of writing this review. OnePlus is promising four major Android updates along with six years of security support, which is stronger than what many phones in this segment typically offer. Most devices around this price range still stop at two or three OS upgrades, so the longer support window gives the CE6 a bit more long-term value.

OxygenOS 16 itself remains fairly clean and easy to use, without feeling overly cluttered. The software also introduces a few AI-backed tools that feel more practical than experimental. One of the more useful additions is AI Recording. It can transcribe conversations in real time, identify different speakers, and automatically generate titles or summaries for recordings. In daily use, this can be handy during meetings, interviews, lectures, or long discussions where manually taking notes is difficult. There is also AI Writer, which can turn short prompts into emails, posts, or formatted text. It can summarise long passages and organise information into tables or structured notes. While it is not a replacement for dedicated AI tools, it works well enough for quick edits and basic writing assistance directly on the phone.

The new Flux Home Screen customisation options are another small but noticeable improvement. Icons, folders, and widgets can be resized more freely, and the interface automatically adapts colours based on the wallpaper. It gives the UI a cleaner and more personalised look without requiring much setup. OnePlus has also improved some of its cross-device features for users who switch between phones and laptops regularly. I use an iPhone 13 for most of my official work alongside the Nord CE6, and during my usage, transferring photos between the two devices was fairly straightforward. For basic tasks like sharing photos, documents, and handling day-to-day work across devices, the experience was manageable.

That said, some features available on OnePlus’s more premium devices are missing here. The CE6 does not include the Plus Key or AI Plus Mind features, which keeps the experience a bit more limited compared to the company’s higher-end phones. The phone comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, out of which 7.38GB is usable. With the default apps running in the background, around 3GB RAM remains free. It also supports Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE), which can borrow up to 8GB from storage for additional memory when needed. On the storage side, the 256GB UFS 3.1 variant offers around 218.53GB of free space out of the box. There’s no microSD card slot, so if you capture a lot of photos or videos, going for the 256GB model makes more sense. The device ships with apps like Netflix, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn pre-installed, but the good part is that all of them can be removed. There’s no unnecessary bloatware that you’re stuck with.

The Nord CE6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. In day-to-day use, the phone feels quick and responsive. Apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Google Maps, and shopping platforms run smoothly without noticeable lag. The Nord CE6 performs reliably and stays cool even under load. It handles casual gaming comfortably. Battery Battery life ended up being one of my favourite things about the Nord CE6. The phone packs a massive 8000mAh battery, and in my usage, it comfortably lasted more than two days on a single charge. With smart adaptive refresh rate enabled and mostly using Wi-Fi, I consistently got over 8 hours of screen-on time.

To put that into perspective, most phones in this price segment still come with 5000mAh batteries, while a few newer options stretch to around 6000mAh or 6500mAh. An 8000mAh battery is simply on another level. During my testing, I never really felt anxious about charging the phone before heading out. Even on heavier days involving streaming, camera use, navigation and social media, the phone easily lasted a full day with plenty left in the tank. The Nord CE6 also supports 80W fast charging. In my experience, it reached around 50 per cent charge in roughly half an hour and took about an hour for a full top-up. One thing worth noting is that the fast-charging mode must be enabled manually in the settings. Another useful addition is 27W reverse wired charging. I used the phone to charge accessories like earbuds, and it can even top up another smartphone when needed. Wireless charging is missing.

READ: Apple spent years securing Mac, researchers broke it with Mythos in days OnePlus has also included Bypass Charging, which powers the phone directly without stressing the battery during gaming or heavy workloads. This helps reduce heat generation and should improve long-term battery health. The company claims the battery will retain over 80 per cent of its health even after six years of use. If that claim holds up in the long run, it could make the Nord CE6 a genuinely dependable long-term device, especially for users who prioritise battery life above everything else. Audio and Multimedia I found the stereo speakers on the Nord CE6 surprisingly good for the price. The earpiece at the top doubles as the secondary speaker, and the output feels loud and balanced. Even at full volume, I did not notice any major distortion while watching videos or listening to music.

The phone does not offer Dolby Atmos support, but OnePlus includes OReality Audio with different sound profiles like Smart, Movie, Game, and Music modes. I mostly kept it on Smart mode, which adjusted the audio automatically depending on the content. That said, there are a couple of omissions. There is no FM radio support, which some users in India may still miss, especially those who rely on it during travel or commutes. The 3.5mm headphone jack is also absent, so you will need either wireless earbuds or a USB Type-C audio adapter for wired earphones. The trade-offs you should know The Nord CE6 gets a lot right, especially with battery life and overall stability, but it is not a straight upgrade over the CE5 in every area. After using the phone, there were a few compromises that stood out to me.

The major one is the missing ultra-wide camera. The CE5 had one, but OnePlus has removed it here. I noticed this most while taking landscape shots, group photos, and indoor pictures, where fitting everything into the frame became harder. If you frequently shoot different kinds of content, the absence of an ultra-wide lens can feel limiting.

The phone is also a bit heavier and thicker compared to its predecessor. At 215 grams, it is not uncomfortably heavy, but I could feel the extra weight during longer usage sessions, especially while gaming or watching videos in bed.

Another limitation is the USB Type-C 2.0 port. Charging speeds are fast, but data transfer speeds remain relatively slow. For most users, this may not matter much, but if you regularly move large video files between the phone and a computer, the slower transfer rate can get frustrating. READ: Your premium Android phone may not get Gemini Intelligence: Check reason

Verdict After spending time with the OnePlus Nord CE6, it feels like a phone that clearly knows its priorities. Instead of trying to excel at everything, OnePlus has focused on the areas most people actually care about in daily use, battery life, display quality, durability, and long-term software support. The biggest highlight is easily the 8000mAh battery. In everyday use, the freedom of not constantly worrying about charging genuinely changes the experience. Pair that with fast 80W charging, reliable day-to-day performance, and clean software, and the CE6 becomes a very practical phone for most users. I also liked how polished the overall experience felt. The display looks excellent for the price, the stereo speakers are good, the phone stays cool under load, and OxygenOS 16 remains clean and easy to use. The IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H certifications also add a sense of durability.

That said, the CE6 does make some compromises. The missing ultra-wide camera feels like a genuine downgrade from the previous model, especially if you enjoy landscape or group photography. The phone is also slightly heavy, and the USB Type-C 2.0 port feels outdated in 2026. But despite those trade-offs, the Nord CE6 succeeds at what it sets out to do. It is not trying to be the most camera-focused device in its segment. Instead, it focuses on delivering a dependable everyday experience with exceptional battery life — and it does that very well. At a starting price of Rs. 29,999, the OnePlus Nord CE6 will make sense for users who want a phone that can comfortably last two days, has a great screen for content consumption, and offers solid long-term software support. If battery life and display quality are at the top of your priority list, the Nord CE6 is easily one of the strongest options in its category right now.