OnePlus Nord CE6 series launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

OnePlus has launched the Nord CE6 series in India, introducing the OnePlus Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite smartphones. While the Nord CE6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and an 8,000mAh battery, the Nord CE6 Lite comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex and a 7,000mAh battery. Both devices run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and carry MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for improved durability.

OnePlus Nord CE6 series: Price and variants

OnePlus Nord CE6

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

Colours: Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, Pitch Black

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 20,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 22,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999

Colours: Vivid Mint, Hyper Black

Availability and offers

According to the company, the OnePlus Nord CE6 will go on sale in India from May 8, while the OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite will be available from May 12.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options for up to six months on select credit cards.

OnePlus is also offering a bank discount of Rs 1,500 on select transactions and a Rs 2,000 discount on EMI purchases using eligible credit cards.

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OnePlus Nord CE6: Details

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, the smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE6 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. It also includes bypass charging support, allowing the device to draw power directly from the charger during gaming or intensive tasks. Additionally, the phone supports 27W wired reverse charging, enabling users to charge other devices using the smartphone. OnePlus claimed the device can support up to 144FPS gameplay in select titles and deliver up to six hours of BGMI gaming on a single charge.

For photography, the Nord CE6 features a 50MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the front, the device gets a 32MP selfie camera with autofocus support.

In terms of durability, the Nord CE6 carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance.

The company also said the device has passed MIL-STD-810H military-grade testing and features Crystal Guard Glass protection on the display.

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite: Details

The OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite marks the return of the company’s CE Lite lineup in India after nearly two years. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The phone also includes Aqua Touch 2.0 support, designed to improve touch response even when the screen or fingers are wet or oily.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset. OnePlus is also positioning the device as a gaming-focused option in the segment, with support for up to 144FPS gameplay in select titles and stable 60FPS gameplay in BGMI during extended sessions.

The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery, which OnePlus said can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. It supports 45W charging along with bypass charging, allowing the phone to draw power directly from the charger during gaming or intensive use. To help manage temperatures, the device includes a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system.

The device runs OxygenOS 16 and comes integrated with Google Gemini features for AI-powered assistance and smart tools.

For cameras, the Nord CE6 Lite includes a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The device also supports 4K video recording at 30fps and includes AI-powered photo editing features. On the front, users get an 8MP selfie camera for video calls and selfies.

In terms of durability, the smartphone carries MIL-STD-810H certification and comes with protection against dust and everyday splashes.

OnePlus Nord CE6: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

Battery: 8,000mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 27W wired reverse charging

Gaming: Up to 144FPS support, up to six hours of BGMI gameplay

Rear camera: 50MP primary camera with OIS

Front camera: 32MP selfie camera with autofocus

Software: OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K ratings

Protection: MIL-STD-810H certification, Crystal Guard Glass

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite: Specifications