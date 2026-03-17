Oura enters India with 'Ring 4' health-tracking wearable: Price, features

Oura has entered the Indian market with the launch of the Oura Ring 4. The Finnish health tech brand said that the wearable focuses on sleep, activity and recovery tracking, positioning itself as a health monitoring device that can be worn throughout the day and night. Starting at Rs 28,900, the device will be available for purchase in India starting March 18.

Alongside the Oura Ring 4 launch, the company has released a report titled “India: The State of Sleep 2026,” which examines sleep patterns among Oura global dataset. According to the report, Indian users average 6 hours and 28 minutes of sleep per night, which is around 40 minutes less than the longest-sleeping countries in the company’s global dataset. The findings also suggest lower levels of rapid eye movement (REM) and deep sleep among Indian users compared to global averages.

Oura Ring 4: Price and availability in India

The Oura Ring 4 will be available in India in multiple finishes with two pricing tiers:

Silver and Black: Rs 28,900

Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold: Rs 39,900

Membership: Rs 599 per month

Oura Ring 4 will be available in India from March 18 on e-commerce platform Amazon and through Croma.

Oura Ring 4: Details

Oura said the Ring 4 is designed as a compact wearable that tracks health and wellness metrics using sensors built into a ring form factor. The company says the device can monitor more than 50 health and wellness indicators, including sleep patterns, activity levels and recovery metrics.

The ring uses a sensing system with multiple signal pathways and sensors designed to measure biometric signals and translate them into health insights through the Oura mobile app, which is available on both Android and iOS.

The device is built from titanium and is designed to be worn throughout the day, including during sleep. Sensors are recessed within the ring to reduce contact pressure and improve comfort during continuous use, the company said.

The Oura Ring 4 will be available in 12 sizes (4 to 15), which the company says is intended to accommodate a wide range of users. It is also offered in six finishes: Black, Silver, Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold and Rose Gold.

Oura membership: What it offers

The Oura Ring works alongside a subscription-based membership, which unlocks detailed health insights within the Oura app. In India, the Oura membership is priced at Rs 599 per month, with the first month included with the purchase of the ring.

With an active membership, users can access detailed biometric tracking, personalised insights and guidance based on their sleep, activity and recovery data. These insights are designed to help users interpret the information collected by the ring and track long-term health trends.

Without an active membership, the app provides only limited information, including three daily scores such as Readiness, Activity and Sleep, along with basic device and profile information. Detailed insights and analytics require the subscription.