Sony ULT Field 1 review: Well-built speaker with decent sound for the price

The advent of the smartphone has changed our lives immeasurably, leaving almost no facet of daily life unchanged. From the way we communicate to the way we book tickets, from the way we gather information about the world around us to the way we listen to music, smartphones have made things different and, most will argue, easier. With the help of on-demand music and video streaming services, we now carry entire music or video libraries with us wherever we go.

When it comes to listening to music, this technological shift has brought with it products that make it even more convenient for us to consume the music of our choice. Take portable Bluetooth speakers, for example. If the boombox defined public portable audio in the 1970s and 80s (while the Walkman defined personal portable audio), portable Bluetooth speakers can be called a more evolved version of the boombox.

Portable Bluetooth speakers

The portable Bluetooth speaker combines modern technology with good audio. Higher-end portable speakers offer higher-fidelity sound and smart connectivity solutions like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Airplay.

Some of the benefits offered by portable Bluetooth speakers are:

Wireless connectivity: They connect wirelessly to your devices, eliminating the need for cables and making setup quick and easy.

They connect wirelessly to your devices, eliminating the need for cables and making setup quick and easy. Portability: These speakers are lightweight and compact, allowing you to take them anywhere, whether it’s a park, beach, or a friend’s house.

These speakers are lightweight and compact, allowing you to take them anywhere, whether it’s a park, beach, or a friend’s house. Durability: Many models are designed to be rugged and water-resistant so they can withstand various environments.

Many models are designed to be rugged and water-resistant so they can withstand various environments. Battery life: They often come with long-lasting batteries, providing hours of playback on a single charge.

They often come with long-lasting batteries, providing hours of playback on a single charge. Sound quality: Despite their small size, many portable Bluetooth speakers offer impressive sound quality, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Despite their small size, many portable Bluetooth speakers offer impressive sound quality, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Versatility: They can be used for various activities such as social gatherings, camping, workouts, or even just relaxing at home.

Sony and personal audio

The Japanese electronics giant Sony has been a major player in this world for many decades now. It was present during the boombox boom, and its Walkman defined personal portable audio for a really long time. It is no surprise that it also offers products in the portable Bluetooth speakers category now.

Sony’s ULT lineup—the Sony ULT Power Sound series—is the latest addition to personal audio. It features three speakers, the ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7, and ULT Field 1, and a pair of headphones, ULT Wear.

According to the company, “The ULT Power Sound series is built for music lovers who enjoy powerful deep sound designed to make your heart pulsate.”

The ULT Tower 10 and Field 7 are the larger speakers among the three, while Field 1 is targeted at the regular, portable sound market.

Sony ULT Field 1

The Sony ULT Field 1 is the smallest of the ULT series speakers. It has an MRP of Rs 16,990 but retails for around Rs 10,990 online. Designed for on-the-go use, the Field 1. It is available in four colours: Black, White, Orange, and Forest Grey.

Products in the ULT series carry a ULT button, and pushing this button provides enhanced bass.

Sony ULT Field 1: Features

ULT Power Sound for enhanced bass

12 hours of battery life

IP67 water and dust resistance

Saltwater resistance

Built-in mic for hands-free calling

Stereo pairing with another Field 1 unit

The Sony ULT Field 1 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with decent sound for the price. The audio quality is modest – even as it provides a well-rounded sound with good definition, it does seem a little lower on bass. If you need to fill a room with some suitable thump, then you will find it missing despite the presence of the ULT button. In this specific case may be a better option is to opt for the bigger Field 7. Nevertheless, the ULT Field 1 is lightweight and portable enough and the company also claims it is a shockproof portable speaker which will survive minor falls as well with its unique design on both the edges. However, the same design is a bit of a dust magnet and on the black colour unit I reviewed, dust accumulation was a put-off.

The battery packs a punch, however, and if used smartly, the speaker can last longer than the claimed 12 hours of battery life. It does not provide a 3.5 mm jack for external input, however.

When it comes to price, the Sony ULT Field 1 finds itself more in the middle of the competition with both cheaper and more expensive options out there in the market. That may work to its advantage. It is a well-built speaker with decent sound for the price. There may be better-sounding portable Bluetooth speakers out there, but then you may need to shell out more for those.