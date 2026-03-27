Xiaomi 17 review: Leica camera and battery shine, software holds back

The Xiaomi 17 arrives as the company’s most accessible flagship in its 2026 lineup, but calling it “basic” would be misleading. This is a phone that tries to balance a compact form factor with high-end hardware, while leaning heavily on its Leica partnership to stand out in photography.

I have been using the Xiaomi 17 for the past couple of weeks, taking it around for photography, gaming, daily work, and everything in between. Here’s how it holds up, and more importantly, what it’s actually like to live with.

How does the Xiaomi 17 feel?

The Xiaomi 17 sits in that category of compact flagships, with a 6.3-inch display. Typing, scrolling, and even reaching across the screen feel manageable without constantly adjusting your grip.

Despite its relatively compact build, it has some heft to it, weighing 191g. However, the weight is well distributed, causing no issues with one-hand use. Design-wise, Xiaomi isn’t doing anything particularly bold here. The flat frame, matte finish, and camera layout will remind you of other flagships in the market. But that doesn’t take away from the overall in-hand feel. The build quality is solid, the edges are well finished, and the phone feels premium without trying too hard to show it. ALSO READ: EvoFox Deck 2 review: Takes mobile gaming closer to handheld consoles The matte back helps with fingerprints, but the grip could have been better. It’s not slippery to the point of being uncomfortable, but you’ll likely want to use the included case for added confidence.

On the front, the display is one of the strongest aspects of the phone. The 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED panel is sharp, bright, and smooth, with an adaptive refresh rate going up to 120Hz. Outdoor visibility is excellent, and colours look vibrant without feeling overly aggressive. Stereo speakers are loud and clear, though they don’t quite match the depth or bass response of some rivals. Haptics are solid, and the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is quick and reliable. Performance and everyday use The Xiaomi 17 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. As expected, performance is flagship-grade.

In day-to-day use, everything feels fast and responsive. App launches are quick, multitasking is smooth, and there are no noticeable slowdowns during regular usage. Gaming performance is equally strong. I spent time playing titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Genshin Impact at high settings, and the phone handled them without any major issues. Frame rates stayed stable, and while the phone does get warm during longer sessions, it doesn’t reach uncomfortable levels or significantly throttle performance. That is the case in regular use too. Thermal management is handled well enough for most real-world scenarios, even if sustained loads do build up heat over time.

Where the experience starts to feel less polished is in the software. HyperOS 3 is smooth in terms of animations and responsiveness, but it lacks the refinement you expect at this price point. The interface feels visually inconsistent, and some elements look like they belong on more affordable Xiaomi or Redmi devices. Customisation options exist, but they are buried within menus that don’t feel particularly intuitive. The smartphone also offers AI features, including writing tools, image editing, and Google Gemini integration. However, they stay mostly in the background, which, depending on your preference, can either feel refreshing or underwhelming.

Is the camera experience actually different? The Xiaomi 17’s biggest talking point is its Leica-tuned camera system. On paper, you get a triple 50MP setup covering wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto focal lengths. Photos from the Xiaomi 17 tend to follow a very specific style, offering warm tones, high contrast, slightly boosted colours, and a noticeable artistic flair. This is especially evident when using Leica’s Vibrant or Authentic modes. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 review: Refined and reliable flagship, but plays it safe In good lighting, the results are detailed and dynamic. Landscapes and street shots often look striking, with colours that pop and a sense of depth that makes images feel more dramatic than what you’d get from some of the competition.

Portraits are another strong point. Subject separation is handled well, and the background blur looks natural without appearing overly artificial. Low-light performance is also reliable. The phone manages exposure well, retains a decent amount of detail, and avoids excessive noise in most situations. But this camera tuning is not universally appealing. If you prefer natural, true-to-life colours — something closer to what Google offers on the Pixel 10 — the Xiaomi 17 may feel a bit too stylised. Video performance is solid, with good stabilisation and consistent colour output. You get an 8K recording option on the main camera, while all three rear cameras offer up to 4K 60FPS Dolby Vision HDR recording.

In short, the Xiaomi 17’s camera is distinctive, but also somewhat opinionated. You’ll either enjoy that character or find it limiting over time. Battery life and charging Battery life is one of the Xiaomi 17’s biggest strengths. The phone packs a 6330mAh battery, which is impressive for a device of this size. In everyday use, this translates to excellent endurance. With a mix of social media, camera usage, calls, and some gaming, the phone comfortably lasts a full day and often stretches beyond that. Charging speeds are equally impressive. The included 100W charger can take the phone from near empty to full in under an hour, which makes topping up quick and convenient. There’s also support for fast wireless charging, though you’ll need Xiaomi’s compatible accessories to get the best speeds.