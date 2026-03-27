EvoFox Deck 2 review: Takes mobile gaming closer to handheld consoles

Mobile gaming has reached a point where the hardware is no longer the limitation — controls are. Touchscreen inputs can only go so far, especially in games that require precision, quick reactions, or long sessions. That is where accessories like the EvoFox Deck 2 come in. Designed to turn a smartphone into a handheld console-like setup, it brings physical controls into the mix.

I have been using the first-generation EvoFox Deck for over a year now and had no major complaints with it. So naturally, I was curious to see what the second generation improves upon, and whether it actually enhances the experience in a meaningful way.

Design and build

The EvoFox Deck 2 sticks to a familiar telescopic design, expanding in the middle to hold your smartphone. Once mounted, it resembles a handheld console, with controls on either side of the screen.

Compared to the first generation, the Deck 2 feels noticeably bigger. It is wider and significantly thicker, but interestingly, it does not feel much heavier in hand. The added thickness actually works in its favour.

The new design introduces more curves compared to the flatter design of the original Deck. Combined with the thicker chassis, this improves grip quite a bit. During longer sessions, it feels more comfortable to hold and less fatiguing than before.

There are also some practical upgrades. You now get additional macro (ML and MR) buttons at the back, which add more room for customisation. For anyone used to competitive games, extra programmable buttons are always useful.

The D-pad and joysticks are slightly larger this time, which makes a difference in control. Movements feel more natural and allow for better precision.

There are also a few extra buttons below the select and start keys, while the Key Map and DOJO buttons now feature RGB backlighting. The lighting does not change functionality, but it adds a bit of visual character to the controller.

ALSO READ: Apple discontinues Mac Pro, Mac Studio to be primary desktop for pro users Build quality remains largely plastic, but it feels sturdy enough for regular use. The textured grips and overall finish make it comfortable to hold for extended sessions.

Connectivity and compatibility

The EvoFox Deck 2 connects via Bluetooth and pairs quickly with supported devices. In my use, the connection remained stable, with no random disconnections during gameplay.

One of the more useful aspects here is compatibility. The controller works across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and even the Nintendo Switch. This makes it a flexible accessory if you switch between devices.

For mobile gaming, key mapping plays an important role. Not all games support controllers natively, so being able to map on-screen controls to physical buttons makes a big difference. Once set up, it significantly improves usability compared to touchscreen inputs.

The presence of macro buttons further adds to this flexibility, allowing multiple actions to be assigned to a single input.

Gaming experience

Using the EvoFox Deck 2 changes how mobile games feel, especially in titles where control and timing matter.

In shooters and racing games, the analogue joysticks and triggers offer much better control compared to touchscreen inputs. Movement feels more precise, and aiming becomes more consistent.

The Hall Effect joysticks and triggers help here. In practical use, they feel smooth and responsive, and importantly, they return to centre reliably without any noticeable drift. The D-pad could have been more flexible; however, you always have the option to fall back to joysticks.

The additional back buttons (ML and MR) also come in handy once configured. They allow quicker access to certain actions, which can make a difference in fast-paced scenarios.

The controller also includes vibration feedback. It is not as strong as what you would find on a console controller, but it adds a layer of feedback during gameplay.

ALSO READ: Wikipedia restricts AI use in article writing, cites policy violations Another area where the Deck 2 makes sense is cloud gaming. Services like Xbox Cloud Gaming or remote play setups benefit from having physical controls, and the controller works well in such use cases.

Battery life

The EvoFox Deck 2 is powered by an 800mAh battery. In my usage, it delivered around four hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge, which is in line with what you would expect from a device like this. For casual gaming sessions, this is sufficient, but longer sessions will require a recharge.

Charging is done via USB-C and takes about two hours to fully top up.

Verdict

Price: Rs 2,999

The EvoFox Deck 2 is not drastically different from the first-generation gamepad, but it does just enough to carve out its own identity.

The larger, more curved design improves comfort, the addition of extra buttons increases flexibility, and the overall control experience is more precise compared to touchscreen inputs.

It still feels like an iterative upgrade rather than a major leap. But for someone already using a smartphone for gaming — especially shooters, racing titles, or cloud gaming — it makes a noticeable difference in usability.

If you are coming from the first-generation Deck, you would not necessarily feel a need to upgrade; however, the improvements in ergonomics and controls do make a difference. For new users, it offers a practical way to move away from touchscreen controls and towards a more console-like experience on a smartphone.