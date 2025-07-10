$100 million job offers: How Mark Zuckerberg is luring the best AI minds

By Parmy Olson

Nothing says talent war like a $100 million job offer. Mark Zuckerberg has been on a hiring blitz for AI’s most revered scientists, sending them cold emails and offering them roles in his new Superintelligence Labs division whose goal is nothing less than to build artificial-intelligence software that’s smarter than humans.

In just the last month, Zuckerberg has poached leading OpenAI scientist Lucas Beyer, who co-created the vision transformer; Ruoming Pang, who led Apple Inc.’s efforts at building AI models; and Alexandr Wang, the former CEO of Scale AI who now co-leads Meta’s Superintelligence Labs. In Wang’s case, the cost to Meta was billions. But the result seems to be a halo effect as other big names in the field join, such as investor Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, the CEO of Ilya Sutskever's startup Safe Superintelligence, and the remaining top talent starts to fear missing out on being the first to build super-intelligent AI.

Of course, money is a great motivator, but many of these researchers are already wealthy, and their field is so ideologically charged and so close-knit that they’re motivated by the glory of being published in Nature or having a hand in the biggest new AI model, just as much they are by the prospect of yachts and mansions.

Zuckerberg’s public commitment to open-source AI with his Llama model has already attracted scientists who believe such systems can have a more democratizing impact if they’re free for all. OpenAI made a similar bet early on, sharing much of its research freely “for recruitment purposes,” according to its then-chief scientist Sutskever, before taking that work behind closed doors.