2 stabbed at entertainment complex in Japan, 30-year-old suspect arrested

Japanese police said Monday they arrested a man in connection with the alleged stabbing of two people at an entertainment complex housing the female pop music group HKT48 in the southern city of Fukuoka, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fukuoka police said they arrested a 30-year-old suspect for allegedly stabbing a 44-year-old man in the chest at the facility on Sunday with what appeared to be a kitchen knife.

Police said they are investigating the case as possible attempted murder but declined to give further details, including the suspect's motives, and they also did not comment on the second stabbing.