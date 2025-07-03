4 killed, 14 injured in Chicago drive-by shooting near nightlife district

Four people have died from gunshot wounds and 14 others have been hospitalised following a drive-by shooting in Chicago, police said Thursday. At least three were in critical condition.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in Chicago's River North neighbourhood, a popular nightlife destination with many restaurants and bars. Several media outlets said it happened outside a restaurant and lounge that had hosted an album release party for a rapper.

Someone opened fire into a crowd standing outside, police said, and the vehicle immediately drove away.

No one was in custody, police said.

When I arrived last night it was absolute chaos, from people screaming to blood on the streets, to people laying on the streets, said Chicago pastor Donovan Price, who responds to communities and people in crisis.