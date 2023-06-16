Home / World News / $930 mn grants announced in Biden's effort to expand internet access in US

$930 mn grants announced in Biden's effort to expand internet access in US

The grants were awarded to a cross-section of state government agencies, tribal governments and telephone and electric cooperatives

AP Washington
$930 mn grants announced in Biden's effort to expand internet access in US

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The massive federal effort to expand internet access to every home in the U.S. took a major step forward on Friday with the announcement of $930 million in grants to shore up connections in remote parts of Alaska, rural Texas and dozens of other places where significant gaps in connectivity persist.

The so-called middle mile grants, announced by the Department of Commerce, are meant to create large-scale networks that will enable retail broadband providers to link subscribers to the internet.

Department officials likened the role of the middle mile the midsection of the infrastructure necessary to enable internet access, composed of high-capacity fibre lines carrying huge amounts of data at very high speeds to how the interstate highway system forged connections between communities.

These networks are the workhorses carrying large amounts of data over very long distances, said Mitch Landrieu, the White House's infrastructure coordinator, in a media Zoom call.

They're the ones that are bridging the gap between the larger networks and the last mile connections, from tribal lands to undeserved rural and remote areas to essential institutions like hospitals, schools, libraries and major businesses.

The grants were awarded to a cross-section of state government agencies, tribal governments and telephone and electric cooperatives.

They are intended to trigger the laying of 12,000 miles (19,300 kilometers) of new fiber through 35 states and Puerto Rico.

The largest grant, of nearly $89 million, was awarded to an Alaska-based telecommunications company that hopes to build a fiber network through a remote section of the state where an estimated 55% of people lack access to basic internet.

The expansion is one of several initiatives pushed through Congress by President Joe Biden's administration to expand high-speed internet connectivity to the entire country.

The Middle Mile program is a force multiplier in our efforts to connect everyone in America, Commerce Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson said.

These grants will help build the foundation of networks that will in turn connect every home in the country to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service.

The grants were set in motion by the $65 billion allocated by Congress for broadband as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure measure Biden, a Democrat, signed into law in 2021.

Most of that money, $42.5 billion, will be distributed to states as part of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment, or BEAD, programme partly based on new federal maps identifying areas that aren't connected.

States' allotments from BEAD are expected to be announced at the end of this month. States will then run their own programs to identify recipients that would then build out last mile networks to unserved communities.

Winners of the middle mile grants announced Friday will have up to five years to complete their projects once they receive those funds, though a one-year extension may be requested under certain conditions.

Also Read

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Pakistan among world's worst performers in internet access: Report

Biden surprised over records at old office post calls for damage assessment

PE funds moving away from China to India, Japan amid geopolitical tensions

In pics: Nasa's Curiosity sends postcard showing Martian morning, afternoon

China-backed hackers exploited Barracuda zero-day to target govt: Report

Japan raises age of consent to 16, criminalises voyeurism under new reforms

Moody's warns 'highly uncertain' funding prospects for Pak until elections

Topics :Joe BidenInternet accessUS

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story