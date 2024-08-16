After Sweden, Pakistan logs suspected case of deadly mpox virus: 10 updates





ALSO READ: Bavarian Nordic seeks EU's approval to extend mpox vaccine to adolescents 2) Both international cases were detected just a day after the World Health Organisation declared the virus a global health emergency.

3) The Pakistani patient is a man who returned from Saudi Arabia on August 3 and has been quarantined, the report added. His sample has been sent to the lab for confirmatory testing while the authorities are on an alert in view of the situation.

4) Experts fear that lack of early preparedness could result in this virus being the next Covid-19 pandemic in the world.

Who is Mpox virus, how is it spread?

5) According to the WHO, there have been 524 deaths due to Mpox virus this year. This means that the virus has a fatality rate of approximately 3.87 per cent or 1 in 26 people.

6) The virus, part of the smallpox family, is spread due to direct contact with infected animals and contaminated materials.

7) In milder cases, its symptoms include fever, chills, and body aches. However, in more serious cases, skin outbreaks or lesions such as sores and ulcers can develop.

Which age group is the main target of Mpox?

8) This virus had a major outbreak in 2022 as well, however, back then the targets were mostly gay and bisexual men, getting affected due to close contact, including sex. However, this time children under 15 now represent over 70 per cent of Mpox cases and account for 85 per cent of deaths in Congo.

Why is the new Mpox virus harder to detect?

9) Scientists say that the newer form of the virus is targeting genitals instead of hands or chests like in earlier cases. This makes it harder to detect, increasing the risk of spread.