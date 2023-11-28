Home / World News / AI threatens wages, not jobs so far, European Central Bank paper finds

AI threatens wages, not jobs so far, European Central Bank paper finds

Employment share of sectors exposed to AI has increased, with low and medium-skill jobs largely unaffected

Reuters Frankfurt
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) could reduce wages, but so far is creating, not destroying jobs, especially for the young and highly-skilled, research published by the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday.
 
Firms have invested heavily in artificial intelligence, leaving economists striving to understand the impact on the labour market and driving fears among the wider public for the future of their jobs.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At the same time, employers are struggling to find qualified workers, despite a recession that would normally ease labour market pressures. In a sample of 16 European countries, the employment share of sectors exposed to AI increased, with low and medium-skill jobs largely unaffected and highly-skilled positions getting the biggest boost, a Research Bulletin published by the ECB said.
 
But it also cited “neutral to slightly negative impacts” on earnings and said that could increase. “These results do not amount to an acquittal,” the pa­per said. “AI-ena­bled technologies continue to be developed and adop­ted. Most of their impact on employment and wages and therefore on grow­th and equality has yet to be seen.” The findings were in contrast to previous “technology waves,” it said, when computerisation decre­ased “the relative share of employment of medium-skilled workers, resulting in “polarisation”.

Also Read

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

AI threatens jobs but more than a quarter of workers still plan to quit

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

Shrinking of sarkari naukri: Why it's empty chairs in central govt jobs

Israel and Hamas trade blame amid truce violation claims, says report

Gold bars and Tokyo apartments: How money is flowing out of China

Human labour triumphed over machinery: Global media on U'khand rescue op

Exicom announces entry into UK, Europe, plans to strengthen distribution

India's position on Gaza crisis 'remarkable' from day one: Israeli envoy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :artifical intelligenceEmployment in Indiajobs

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story