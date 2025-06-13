Air France-KLM CEO backs Boeing 787 after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

The head of Air France-KLM voiced confidence in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as he expressed condolences to Air India and those affected by the deadly crash of a London-bound passenger jet in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"We still have confidence in the airplane; we have 34 787s in the KLM fleet," Ben Smith, CEO of the Franco-Dutch airline group, told the Paris Air Forum conference on Friday, noting that the tragic accident is under investigation.

Speaking at the same event, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury also expressed condolences to families of victims of the crash, the worst aviation disaster in a decade.