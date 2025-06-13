Home / World News / Air France-KLM CEO backs Boeing 787 after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Air France-KLM CEO backs Boeing 787 after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Speaking at the same event, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury also expressed condolences to families of victims of the crash, the worst aviation disaster in a decade

Air India, plane crash
"We still have confidence in the airplane; we have 34 787s in the KLM fleet," Ben Smith, CEO of the Franco-Dutch airline group, told the Paris Air Forum conference on Friday
Reuters PARIS
Jun 13 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
The head of Air France-KLM voiced confidence in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as he expressed condolences to Air India and those affected by the deadly crash of a London-bound passenger jet in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"We still have confidence in the airplane; we have 34 787s in the KLM fleet," Ben Smith, CEO of the Franco-Dutch airline group, told the Paris Air Forum conference on Friday, noting that the tragic accident is under investigation.

Speaking at the same event, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury also expressed condolences to families of victims of the crash, the worst aviation disaster in a decade.

India's air accident agency is investigating the cause of the crash which killed more than 240 people and safety experts have cautioned it is too early to speculate on the causes.

India's aviation regulator on Friday directed Air India to carry out safety inspections on its Boeing 787-8/9 fleet, an order showed on Friday.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

