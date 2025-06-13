Home / World News / Why 'No Kings' protests are targeting Trump's Flag Day military parade

Why 'No Kings' protests are targeting Trump's Flag Day military parade

The 50501 Movement is planning nationwide protests against Trump on 14 June, opposing authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and a costly military spectacle in Washington

US protest, protest against Trump, Musk
The “No Kings” branding is rooted in the group’s accusation that Trump is governing more like a monarch than a democratically elected leader. (Representational photo: AP/PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the US Army marks its 250th anniversary with a high-profile military parade in Washington, opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration are preparing to stage mass demonstrations in cities across the country. The coordinated protests, called the “No Kings” Day of Defiance, will take place on Saturday (June 14) coinciding with Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday.
 
The organisers behind the campaign, a coalition under the banner of the 50501 Movement, have announced that protests are scheduled in nearly 2,000 locations across all 50 states and commonwealths. The movement’s name stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement, reflecting its ambition to mount a decentralised yet united response.
 

What is the 'No Kings' protest against Donald Trump? 

The “No Kings” branding is rooted in the group’s accusation that Trump is governing more like a monarch than a democratically elected leader. Referring to policies and actions under Trump’s administration, the group has alleged that there have been violations of civil rights, defiance of judicial authority, secretive deportations, and preferential treatment towards wealthy allies.
 
In its official statement, the group said the Saturday protests are designed to reject what it describes as 'authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarisation of democracy'. Protesters are also aiming to counterbalance the pageantry of the military parade being staged in the capital, which they claim has been amplified by Trump to serve personal and political ends.
 

Where are 'No Kings' protests happening in the United States? 

While there will be no demonstration in Washington, DC, where the parade is being held, organisers said the goal is to “make action everywhere else the story of America that day.” The central rally will instead be held in Philadelphia, a location chosen to symbolise the people-powered roots of American democracy. The group referred to the Washington event as a “costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade.”
 
Saturday’s federal celebrations in the capital are expected to include thousands of soldiers, hundreds of military vehicles, and aerial flyovers, a scale of display that has prompted criticism for its financial and political implications.
 
The “No Kings” events will feature marches, speeches, placards, and American flags, and will be guided by a strict commitment to non-violence. According to a participant briefing posted online, attendees are advised to avoid any form of confrontation and to de-escalate tensions. The use of weapons has been explicitly prohibited at all events.
 

How many people are expected to join the No Kings Day of Defiance? 

The scale of the mobilisation is expected to be significant. Organisers have said they are preparing for millions of participants, making it the largest single-day protest action since Trump’s return to the presidency. From urban centres to rural towns, demonstrations are planned to take place in community parks, courthouse steps, and public squares.
 
The nationwide action comes amid increasing tensions following recent protests against federal immigration law enforcement. In several cities, including Los Angeles, demonstrations have escalated in response to Trump’s immigration raids and his decision to deploy the National Guard. Protesters have said these actions further indicate the administration’s disregard for democratic norms and civil liberties.
 
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that he has ordered the deployment of over 5,000 Texas National Guard troops and more than 2,000 state police officers in anticipation of unrest related to the “No Kings” demonstrations. Abbott’s move is widely seen as aligning with the federal government’s hardline posture.
 
Earlier protests this year, also organised by the 50501 Movement, had targeted both Trump and Elon Musk, who formerly led the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency, a short-lived office tasked with cutting federal spending. Critics have said Musk’s involvement symbolised the fusion of billionaire interests and federal policy under the Trump administration.
 

What are the goals of the No Kings protest movement? 

A statement posted on the “No Kings” website outlines the rationale behind the protests, saying that June 14 is being marked to “show up everywhere he isn’t, to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.” The message underscores the symbolic significance of Flag Day, with organisers asserting that “the flag doesn’t belong to President Trump, it belongs to us.”
 
The protests are designed to reaffirm core democratic values, according to organisers, who say that the events will bring together Americans of all ages united in opposition to what they view as an erosion of institutional checks and balances.
 
While no immediate disruptions are expected in Washington due to the absence of protests there, the outcome of Saturday’s mass mobilisation could carry broader political implications.
 
(with inputs from AP)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'It will only get worse': Trump warns Iran after Israel strikes Tehran

Iran loses key commanders as Israeli strikes hit major military sites

Israel-Iran LIVE updates: Israelis may need to spend extended time in bomb shelters, says Netanyahu

'I like Tesla': Trump signals truce with Elon Musk after week-long feud

Netanyahu calls Israel's attack on Iran 'very successful opening strike'

Topics :Donald TrumpDecodedBS Web ReportsUS President Donald Trump

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story