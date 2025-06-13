Why 'No Kings' protests are targeting Trump's Flag Day military parade

As the US Army marks its 250th anniversary with a high-profile military parade in Washington, opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration are preparing to stage mass demonstrations in cities across the country. The coordinated protests, called the “No Kings” Day of Defiance, will take place on Saturday (June 14) coinciding with Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday.

The organisers behind the campaign, a coalition under the banner of the 50501 Movement, have announced that protests are scheduled in nearly 2,000 locations across all 50 states and commonwealths. The movement’s name stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement, reflecting its ambition to mount a decentralised yet united response.

What is the 'No Kings' protest against Donald Trump? Trump is governing more like a monarch than a democratically elected leader. Referring to policies and actions under Trump’s administration, the group has alleged that there have been violations of civil rights, defiance of judicial authority, secretive deportations, and preferential treatment towards wealthy allies. The “No Kings” branding is rooted in the group’s accusation thatis governing more like a monarch than a democratically elected leader. Referring to policies and actions under Trump’s administration, the group has alleged that there have been violations of civil rights, defiance of judicial authority, secretive deportations, and preferential treatment towards wealthy allies. In its official statement, the group said the Saturday protests are designed to reject what it describes as 'authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarisation of democracy'. Protesters are also aiming to counterbalance the pageantry of the military parade being staged in the capital, which they claim has been amplified by Trump to serve personal and political ends.

Where are 'No Kings' protests happening in the United States? While there will be no demonstration in Washington, DC, where the parade is being held, organisers said the goal is to “make action everywhere else the story of America that day.” The central rally will instead be held in Philadelphia, a location chosen to symbolise the people-powered roots of American democracy. The group referred to the Washington event as a “costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade.” Saturday’s federal celebrations in the capital are expected to include thousands of soldiers, hundreds of military vehicles, and aerial flyovers, a scale of display that has prompted criticism for its financial and political implications.

The “No Kings” events will feature marches, speeches, placards, and American flags, and will be guided by a strict commitment to non-violence. According to a participant briefing posted online, attendees are advised to avoid any form of confrontation and to de-escalate tensions. The use of weapons has been explicitly prohibited at all events. How many people are expected to join the No Kings Day of Defiance? The scale of the mobilisation is expected to be significant. Organisers have said they are preparing for millions of participants, making it the largest single-day protest action since Trump’s return to the presidency. From urban centres to rural towns, demonstrations are planned to take place in community parks, courthouse steps, and public squares.

The nationwide action comes amid increasing tensions following recent protests against federal immigration law enforcement. In several cities, including Los Angeles, demonstrations have escalated in response to Trump’s immigration raids and his decision to deploy the National Guard. Protesters have said these actions further indicate the administration’s disregard for democratic norms and civil liberties. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that he has ordered the deployment of over 5,000 Texas National Guard troops and more than 2,000 state police officers in anticipation of unrest related to the “No Kings” demonstrations. Abbott’s move is widely seen as aligning with the federal government’s hardline posture.

Earlier protests this year, also organised by the 50501 Movement, had targeted both Trump and Elon Musk, who formerly led the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency, a short-lived office tasked with cutting federal spending. Critics have said Musk’s involvement symbolised the fusion of billionaire interests and federal policy under the Trump administration. What are the goals of the No Kings protest movement? A statement posted on the “No Kings” website outlines the rationale behind the protests, saying that June 14 is being marked to “show up everywhere he isn’t, to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.” The message underscores the symbolic significance of Flag Day, with organisers asserting that “the flag doesn’t belong to President Trump, it belongs to us.”