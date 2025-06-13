'I like Tesla': Trump signals truce with Elon Musk after week-long feud

“I like Tesla,” Trump said during a White House event focused on California’s electric vehicle regulations. The comment marked a notable shift in tone after the president had previously threatened to remove his red Tesla from the White House garage amid growing friction with Musk.

The tension between the two high-profile figures escalated earlier this month when Musk slammed Trump’s proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill” — a sweeping spending package Musk said would undo budget reforms by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he had briefly headed.

The conciliatory remarks came shortly after Musk posted on X, walking back his earlier statements. “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote, signalling a possible end to their public spat.

In a CBS interview on the eve of his departure from DOGE, Musk criticised the bill, warning it would inflate the deficit. Trump, who had stayed silent initially, later expressed his disapproval of Musk’s remarks in comments made at the Oval Office.

Musk swiftly fired back on X, stating he had “no idea” what Trump’s bill entailed and dubbed it the “Big Ugly Spending Bill”.

Contract threats and Dragon spacecraft retaliation

The conflict further intensified when Trump reportedly threatened to cancel all federal contracts with Musk’s companies, including SpaceX. In response, Musk declared he would decommission the Dragon spacecraft — currently the only American-built vehicle capable of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station.