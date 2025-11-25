Amazon to invest $50 bn in AI infra for US govt after Meta, Anthropic

Tech giant Amazon on Monday (local time) said that it is planning to invest as much as $50 billion to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing capacity for the US government customers of its cloud unit.

In a blog, the company said the project is expected to commence in 2026 and will add nearly 1.3 gigawatts of capacity through its new data centers, designed for federal agencies. As part of the investment, the federal agencies will have access to Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) AI tools, Anthropic’s Claude family of models, and Nvidia chips, as well as Amazon’s custom Trainium AI chips.

Anthropic, Meta made similar announcements The development comes after similar announcements were made by Anthropic and Meta to expand their artificial intelligence data centers in the US, CNBC reported. Earlier in January, Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank unveiled their Stargate joint venture, outlining plans to channel as much as $500 billion into US-based artificial intelligence infrastructure over the next four years. What Amazon will do for US govt? According to Amazon, the project will help agencies to develop custom artificial intelligence solutions, optimise their datasets, and “enhance workforce productivity". AWS serves nearly 11,000 government agencies. This investment will help government agencies work faster and make decisions more quickly across many areas. By using AI together with simulation and modelling tools, work that used to take weeks or months can now be done in just a few hours.

Researchers will be able to study decades of security data in real-time and spot patterns immediately, turning huge amounts of information into clear, useful findings. Advanced computing will also bring together supply chain, infrastructure and environmental data that used to be scattered in different places, giving agencies a complete picture instead of bits and pieces. For defence and intelligence teams, tasks that once required weeks of manual effort, like analysing satellite images, sensor readings or records, can now be done automatically. This helps them detect threats and plan responses much more quickly. Overall, combining AI with simulation tools will allow the US to tackle complex problems faster and with greater accuracy than before.