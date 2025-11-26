Amazon faces FAA's heat after delivery drone snaps internet cable in Texas

Tech giant Amazon is facing a federal probe after one of its delivery drones severed an internet cable in central Texas last week, CNBC reported.

The probe comes as Amazon seeks to expand its drone deliveries to other parts of the US, more than a decade after the company first outlined its aerial distribution plan, and as competition intensifies from Walmart, which has also launched drone delivery services.

The incident occurred on November 18 in Waco, Texas. After the package was dropped, one of Amazon's MK30 drones was lifting off from a customer's yard when one of its six propellers got caught in a nearby internet cable, according to a video of the incident reviewed and confirmed by CNBC.

The video showed Amazon's MK30 drone shearing the wire line, following which the drone's motor appeared to shut down, prompting the aircraft to descend on its own. The propellers continued spinning slightly as the drone came down. Besides the damage to one propeller, the drone seemed largely intact. The incident is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a spokesperson said. While the National Transport Safety Board said that they are aware of the incident, they have not opened a probe into the matter yet. Confirming the incident to CNBC, Amazon said that after clipping the wire, the drone performed a “safe contingent landing", referring to the process that allows its drones to land safely in unexpected conditions. An Amazon spokesperson said, "There were no injuries or widespread internet service outages. We’ve paid for the cable line’s repair for the customer and have apologized for the inconvenience this caused them."

Amazon drone crash in Arizona The incident comes weeks after the federal investigators launched a separate probe into a crash involving two of Amazon’s Prime Air drones in Arizona. The two drones collided with a construction crane in Tolleson, a city situated west of Phoenix, which prompted the company to temporarily suspend drone deliveries in the area. Amazon's drone deliveries For more than a decade, Amazon has pursued founder Jeff Bezos’ vision of drones delivering toothpaste, books, and other items to customers in 30 minutes or less. The company launched its first drone delivery services in 2022 in College Station, Texas, and Lockeford, California.

However, progress has been slowed due to several reasons, including regulatory hurdles, missed deadlines, and layoffs in 2023 that aligned with broader cost-cutting measures under CEO Andy Jassy. Amazon previously said that its goal is to complete 500 million drone deliveries per year by the end of the decade. MK30, a hexacopter-shaped drone, is the latest generation of Amazon’s Prime Air drone. MK30 is meant to be smaller, lighter, and quieter than the previous versions. The company said that the drone uses a sense-and-avoid system that helps it “detect and stay away from obstacles in the air and on the ground.” The company advises customers to keep roughly 10 feet of open space on their property to allow the drone to complete its delivery safely.