Amazon seeks to raise at least $25 billion from US dollar bond sale

By Brian Smith and Michael Gambale

Amazon.com Inc. is looking to raise at least $25 billion from a US dollar bond sale, its latest funding push as the company ramps up investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The size of the offering could increase depending on investor demand, according to people familiar with the matter, who cautioned that no final decision has been made.

The firm is selling the debt in as many as eight tranches, ranging from three to 40 years, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private details. Initial price talk for the longest portion of the deal — a note maturing in 2066 — is a premium of about 1.45 percentage point above Treasuries.