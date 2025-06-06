Amazon to intensify fake review crackdown after UK watchdog investigation

Amazon has pledged to beef up fight against fake reviews, Britain's competition regulator said Friday after an investigation into whether big online platforms are doing enough to crack down on phony online ratings for products and services.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it secured the undertakings from Amazon, after getting a similar agreement earlier this year from Google to clamp down on rogue reviews plaguing the internet.

The company promised to strengthen its existing systems for fighting fake reviews. It will also tackle catalog abuse, which involves sellers boosting star ratings for a product by hijacking good reviews from a completely different one.

As an example, a shopper might come across a pair of headphones with a five-star rating. But, after looking closer, most of the reviews are for a mobile phone charger, the watchdog said. As part of its commitments, Amazon has agreed to sanction anyone caught using these tactics. Businesses could be banned from selling on the Amazon website and users posting fake reviews could be banned from posting them, the CMA said. The watchdog's chief executive, Sarah Cardell, said that so many people shop on Amazon and star ratings and reviews have a huge impact on their choices. Amazon's pledges mean people can make decisions with greater confidence knowing that those who seek to pull the wool over their eyes will be swiftly dealt with.