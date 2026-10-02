Anthropic warns govt actions could hurt revenue, customer relationships

Anthropic warned that government attitudes towards the company and its technology could have broader implications for its business, including its relationships with commercial customers and partners, according to the initial public offering (IPO) prospectus seen by Reuters.

In the prospectus, Anthropic cited several interactions with the US government over the past year as examples of actions that could hurt its business.

The filing said that in February the president ordered federal agencies to stop using the company’s models and that the US Department of Defence designated Anthropic a supply-chain risk to national security.

“The company may experience material revenue losses or business disruptions attributable to these events,” Anthropic said.