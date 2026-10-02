US Fed may skip October rate hike as labour market cools more than expected

United States (US) Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday got more reason to wait before raising interest rates again, as government data showed the labour market is cooling more than expected.

US employers added just 29,000 jobs last month, the Labour Department reported, less than the 90,000 economists had expected. August payroll gains were revised downward. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2 per cent from 4.1 per cent.

The Fed raised short-term borrowing costs by a quarter of a percentage point last month to help get inflation back on track to 2 per cent. Policymakers signalled they will likely deliver another rate hike by year-end if the Iran war and other shocks that have pushed up inflation persist, as long as the labour market holds up.