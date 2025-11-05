Australia expands under-16 social media ban to include Reddit: Key details

The Australian government has added Reddit to its list of platforms banned for users under 16, as the app continues to grow in popularity among teenagers worldwide.

In an official statement on its website, the eSafety Commission said, "We have informed Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Kick and Reddit that they are age-restricted platforms and are required to comply with Social Media Minimum Age restrictions from December 10."

Previously, the government had said Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X, and YouTube would fall under the law, noting that other unspecified platforms could also be covered under the ban.

Ban to kick in from December 10 With just a month to go, the regulator has also informed the broader online industry that all platforms are obliged to continually assess whether they meet the definition of an "age-restricted social media platform", in particular when they introduce new features or their primary usage changes. "If they do meet the definition, they must take reasonable steps to ensure users under 16 do not hold an account," it said. Govt was considering expanding ban In September, the Australian government was considering expanding its teen social media ban to include platforms such as WhatsApp, Roblox, Discord, and Reddit.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant wrote to 16 companies, warning that the ban may apply to their services and encouraging them to use eSafety's "self-assessment" tool to determine whether their platforms fall under the new regulations. Australia's under-16 social media ban: What the law says According to the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024, age-restricted social media platforms must take reasonable steps to prevent Australians under 16 from creating or keeping accounts. Why Australia raised the minimum social media age According to the eSafety Commissioner, the ban aims to protect young users from pressures and risks linked to social media design, including features that encourage excessive screen time and exposure to harmful content. Notifications, alerts, and disappearing content have been associated with reduced sleep, lower attention, and increased stress.