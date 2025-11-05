Home / World News / Australia expands under-16 social media ban to include Reddit: Key details

Australia expands under-16 social media ban to include Reddit: Key details

The government had earlier said Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube would fall under the law, noting that other unspecified platforms could also be covered

Reddit
In September, the Australian government was considering expanding its teen social media ban to include platforms such as WhatsApp, Roblox, Discord, and Reddit.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Australian government has added Reddit to its list of platforms banned for users under 16, as the app continues to grow in popularity among teenagers worldwide.
 
In an official statement on its website, the eSafety Commission said, "We have informed Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Kick and Reddit that they are age-restricted platforms and are required to comply with Social Media Minimum Age restrictions from December 10."
 
Previously, the government had said Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X, and YouTube would fall under the law, noting that other unspecified platforms could also be covered under the ban.

Ban to kick in from December 10

With just a month to go, the regulator has also informed the broader online industry that all platforms are obliged to continually assess whether they meet the definition of an "age-restricted social media platform", in particular when they introduce new features or their primary usage changes.   
 
"If they do meet the definition, they must take reasonable steps to ensure users under 16 do not hold an account," it said.

Govt was considering expanding ban

In September, the Australian government was considering expanding its teen social media ban to include platforms such as WhatsApp, Roblox, Discord, and Reddit.
 
According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant wrote to 16 companies, warning that the ban may apply to their services and encouraging them to use eSafety’s “self-assessment” tool to determine whether their platforms fall under the new regulations.

Australia’s under-16 social media ban: What the law says

According to the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024, age-restricted social media platforms must take reasonable steps to prevent Australians under 16 from creating or keeping accounts.

Why Australia raised the minimum social media age

According to the eSafety Commissioner, the ban aims to protect young users from pressures and risks linked to social media design, including features that encourage excessive screen time and exposure to harmful content. Notifications, alerts, and disappearing content have been associated with reduced sleep, lower attention, and increased stress. 
 
While most platforms currently set a minimum age of 13, raising it to 16 gives young people time to develop skills like digital literacy, critical thinking, and impulse control. Authorities say it also allows for better education on online risks, coping strategies, and how to seek help, giving teens a safer experience when they gain full access.

Platforms excluded from the ban

Certain services have been excluded from the ban. Exclusions apply to platforms whose sole or primary purpose is:
Messaging, email, voice, or video calling
  • Online gaming with other users
  • Supporting the education or health of users
  • Sharing information about products or services
  • Professional networking or professional development
  • Facilitating communication between schools and students/ families or healthcare providers and patients

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Democrats score historic wins in first major polls of Trump's second term

Zohran Mamdani taunts Trump after NYC mayoral win: 'Turn the volume up'

Zohran Mamdani quotes Nehru in victory speech: 'Step out from old to new'

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rattles off East Coast of Kamchatka region

7 dead after UPS cargo jet crashes in Kentucky, toll expected to rise

Topics :RedditSocial media appsSocial MediaSnapchatYouTubeFacebookInstagram

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story