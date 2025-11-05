Home / World News / Zohran Mamdani taunts Trump after NYC mayoral win: 'Turn the volume up'

Newly elected New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani mocked Donald Trump in his victory speech, saying his win over Trump-backed rivals showed how the city can 'defeat political darkness'

Zohran Mamdani
Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts after winning the 2025 New York City Mayoral race, at an election night rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, November 4, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist candidate who won the New York City mayoral election on Tuesday (local time), used his victory speech to challenge US President Donald Trump. Addressing cheering supporters, Mamdani said the city’s result demonstrated how to “defeat” Trump and vowed that New York would be “light in this moment of political darkness.”
 
According to the Associated Press, Zohran Mamdani, 34, defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in a closely fought contest. His election makes him the city’s first Muslim and among its youngest mayors.
 

‘Turn the volume up,’ Mamdani tells Trump

 
Speaking directly to Trump during his address, Zohran Mamdani said, “To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”
 
“So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!” he added, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.
 
 
Trump had earlier threatened to block federal funds and place the city under federal control if Mamdani won. He has been critical of Mamdani, calling him “100 per cent communist lunatic” and claiming his success marked a "dangerous shift" for the Democratic party.  Responding indirectly, the new mayor said, “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant.”
 

'Unapologetically Muslim, Democrat socialist': Zohran Mamdani

 
Mamdani also reaffirmed his identity and political stance in his speech. “I am young despite my best efforts to grow older. I am Muslim. I am a Democratic Socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologise for any of this,” he declared, prompting a standing ovation from supporters. 
 

Zohran Mamdani's message to challenger Cuomo

 
Thanking voters for what he called “toppling a political dynasty", Mamdani extended an olive branch to his chief rival, Andrew Cuomo. “I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life. But let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandoned the many and answered only to the few,” he said. 
Also Read: Zohran Mamdani is new mayor of New York City: 5 things to know about him 

Zohran Mamdani quotes Nehru

 
In his victory speech, Mamdani also quoted lines from India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's famous ‘A Tryst with Destiny’ speech. "I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru, 'A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance'," he said.

Zohran Mamdani thanks campaigners, family

 
The new mayor expressed deep appreciation to his campaign team and supporters. “It’s for all of you — more than 100,000 volunteers who built this campaign into an unstoppable force. Because of you, we will make this city one that working people can love and live in again,” he said.
 
“With every door knocked and every conversation held, you helped restore faith in our politics. I know I have asked much of you this past year, and each time, you’ve answered. Now, New York City — breathe this moment in. After years of holding our breath in anticipation of defeat, we can finally exhale and feel the rebirth of our city.” 
Mamdani also thanked his campaign team and family for their support. “To my campaign team, you turned belief into reality; my gratitude is endless. To my parents, Mama and Baba, you made me who I am. And to my wife, Rama — my love, my strength — there’s no one I’d rather share this moment with,” he said.
 
Mamdani concluded by reaffirming his commitment to tackling New York’s soaring cost of living, which was one of his central campaign promises. He pledged to make the city affordable for working families once again.  (With inputs from agencies)
 

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

