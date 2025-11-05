Zohran Mamdani taunts Trump after NYC mayoral win: 'Turn the volume up'

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist candidate who won the New York City mayoral election on Tuesday (local time), used his victory speech to challenge US President Donald Trump. Addressing cheering supporters, Mamdani said the city’s result demonstrated how to “defeat” Trump and vowed that New York would be “light in this moment of political darkness.”

“So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!” he added, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Thanking voters for what he called “toppling a political dynasty", Mamdani extended an olive branch to his chief rival, Andrew Cuomo. “I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life. But let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandoned the many and answered only to the few,” he said.

Mamdani also reaffirmed his identity and political stance in his speech. “I am young despite my best efforts to grow older. I am Muslim. I am a Democratic Socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologise for any of this,” he declared, prompting a standing ovation from supporters.

“With every door knocked and every conversation held, you helped restore faith in our politics. I know I have asked much of you this past year, and each time, you’ve answered. Now, New York City — breathe this moment in. After years of holding our breath in anticipation of defeat, we can finally exhale and feel the rebirth of our city.”

The new mayor expressed deep appreciation to his campaign team and supporters. “It’s for all of you — more than 100,000 volunteers who built this campaign into an unstoppable force. Because of you, we will make this city one that working people can love and live in again,” he said.

Mamdani also thanked his campaign team and family for their support. “To my campaign team, you turned belief into reality; my gratitude is endless. To my parents, Mama and Baba, you made me who I am. And to my wife, Rama — my love, my strength — there’s no one I’d rather share this moment with,” he said.

Mamdani concluded by reaffirming his commitment to tackling New York’s soaring cost of living, which was one of his central campaign promises. He pledged to make the city affordable for working families once again. (With inputs from agencies)