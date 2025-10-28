Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Instagram adds YouTube-like watch history option for Reels: How to access

Instagram has launched a new watch history feature that lets users revisit Reels they've watched in the past 30 days, with sorting and filtering options by date, account, or recency

Instagram Watch History feature

Instagram Watch History feature on Android app

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Instagram has rolled out a new feature called “Watch History,” designed to help users easily revisit Reels they’ve already watched. Announcing the feature, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the addition will make it simpler for users to rediscover a Reel they came across earlier but can’t locate again. He also mentioned that watch history can be organised by date or account and sorted from newest to oldest — or vice versa.

Instagram Watch History: Details

You can find the new Watch History option under the Your Activity section in Instagram’s settings. Tapping it opens a feed that resembles the Saved tab, displaying Reels you’ve watched over the last 30 days. The feature is now available on both Android and iOS, though it doesn’t appear to be accessible through Instagram’s web version yet.
 
At the top of the Watch History grid, users can find several filter options for easier navigation:
  • Newest to oldest: Lets you arrange the grid either from newest to oldest or oldest to newest.
  • Dates: Allows you to view Reels watched within a specific timeframe — such as the past week, the past month, or a custom date range.
  • Authors: Opens a search bar to look up a specific account. You can even select multiple creators to view Reels you’ve watched from those particular accounts only.
In addition, users can select individual Reels within the Watch History tab and remove them from the list if they wish.

Instagram Watch History: How to access

  • Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device.
  • Go to your profile page.
  • Tap the menu icon (three lines) in the top-right corner to open Settings.
  • Select Your activity from the menu.
  • Scroll down and tap on the new Watch History option to view your recently watched Reels.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

