Avoid travelling to Iran, stay alert: MEA issues advisory for citizens

India on Monday issued an advisory for its citizens and persons of Indian origin living in Iran, urging caution and avoidance of non-essential travel amid fresh unrest in the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued the advisory in view of recent developments in Iran. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the advisory through a post on X.

“In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” the advisory said.

Indians in Iran urged to remain cautious

The advisory asked Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin (PIOs) currently in Iran to exercise restraint and remain alert.

“Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran,” it said. Indian nationals residing in Iran on long-term visas were also advised to complete their registration with the Indian mission. “Indian nationals living in Iran on resident visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so,” the advisory added. Advisory followed protests and violence The advisory came after a series of protests broke out across Iran, including demonstrations against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.