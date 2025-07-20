Home / World News / Azerbaijan's SOFAZ to buy 49% stake in Enfinity's Italy solar assets

Azerbaijan's SOFAZ to buy 49% stake in Enfinity's Italy solar assets

SOFAZ will acquire 49 per cent of Enfinity's 402-megawatt portfolio, which includes 14 solar plants both operating and under construction across Lazio and Emilia-Romagna in central Italy

investor meets handshake
“It brings financial resources to advance the development of new projects in Italy,” Enfinity Chief Executive Officer Carlos Domenech said in an interview. “There is a huge potential for growth for renewable markets, it’s still under-supplied.”
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Azerbaijan’s sovereign wealth fund SOFAZ is set to buy a stake in Enfinity Global Inc.’s solar power assets in Italy in further step to expand its investments in the country.  
SOFAZ will acquire 49 per cent of Enfinity’s 402-megawatt portfolio, which includes 14 solar plants both operating and under construction across Lazio and Emilia-Romagna in central Italy. US-based Enfinity will retain a majority stake in the photo-voltaic projects, which are secured by power purchase agreements. 
“It brings financial resources to advance the development of new projects in Italy,” Enfinity Chief Executive Officer Carlos Domenech said in an interview. “There is a huge potential for growth for renewable markets, it’s still under-supplied.” 
The investment builds on SOFAZ’s $60 billion portfolio across infrastructure, real estate, equities and other asset classes.  
“It’s just the start move in expanding our presence in renewables in Italy and into wider Europe,” said SOFAZ CEO Israfil Mammadov.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

7.4 magnitude quake hits off Russia's Kamchatka coast, tsunami alert lifted

China's exports of rare earth magnets to the US skyrocket in June

Bangladesh signs US wheat-import deal in bid to curb tariff pressure

Japan's ruling coalition likely to lose upper house majority: Exit poll

Fire at Iran's largest oil refinery kills 1 in country's southwest region

Topics :Company NewsInvestmentAzerbaijanItaly

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story