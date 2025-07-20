Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dr Reddy's gets 7 USFDA observations after Srikakulam plant inspection

Dr Reddy's gets 7 USFDA observations after Srikakulam plant inspection

A Form 483 is issued by the US health regulator when inspectors identify conditions that may violate the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act or relevant guidelines

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

The USFDA concluded the inspection of its FTO 11 facilities, the company stated in the filing.

Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has received a Form 483 with seven observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in a recent inspection at its formulations manufacturing plant in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, according to the exchange filing.
 
The regulatory inspection, which covered both Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI), was conducted from July 10 to July 15. 
 
The USFDA concluded the inspection of its FTO 11 facilities, the company stated in the filing.
 
A Form 483 is issued by the US health regulator when inspectors identify conditions that may violate the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act or relevant guidelines.
 

Also Read

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's expects US sales dip in FY26, aims for resilience via scale-up

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's, Alvotech to co-develop biosimilar of cancer drug Keytruda

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's, Alvotech join hands to develop biosimilar for cancer treatment

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's Labs rallies 4%, hits over four-month high; here's why

Premiumdr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Margin pressures, growth triggers to weigh on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

 
“We have been issued a Form 483 with seven observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline,” it added.
 
Dr Reddy's Srikakulam facility, designated as FTO 11, plays an important role in the company’s global supply chain, particularly for formulations intended for the US market. 
 
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories reported a 22 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025, reaching ₹1,593.9 crore. The company has also announced a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share for FY 2024-25.
 
The company’s first-quarter results for FY26 are scheduled to be released on July 23.

More From This Section

PremiumHDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

HDFC Bank's loan growth will continue to improve: MD & CEO Jagdishan

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

Signature Global to launch homes worth ₹6k cr in Gurugram: Chairman

JSW Paints

JSW Paints seeks CCI nod to acquire stake in Akzo Nobel for ₹12,915 cr

Honda

Honda eyes 30% share in Indian 2W market, targets more women buyers

Vikram Handa, MD, Epsilon, said thefirm was planning to set up smaller battery cellfacility in the US of around 16,000 tpa

Epsilon to partner with firms seeking ex-China EV battery supply: MD

Topics : Dr Reddys Andhra Pradesh Dr Reddy's Laboratories USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon