B-2 stealth bombers take off from US as Donald Trump weighs Iran strike

By Tony Czuczka

B-2 stealth bombers have taken off from the US and are headed over the Pacific, multiple news outlets reported, as President Donald Trump weighs American involvement in the war between Israel and Iran.

The moves, picked up by flight tracking services on Saturday, indicate that the administration is getting the Air Force bombers in position if needed for a strike on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported. The planes, accompanied by refueling tankers, may be on their way to a base in Guam, according to the report.

ALSO READ: US urges citizens to avoid Iraq travel amid rising Iran-Israel conflict Speculation about a potential US strike aimed at Iran’s nuclear program has focused on the B-2s, which would be needed to drop 30,000-pound bombs — so-called bunker busters — if Trump decided to target Iran’s heavily fortified uranium enrichment site at Fordow. Israel, which is seeking to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities, does not have such weapons.