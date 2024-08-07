Bangladesh crisis: Pak expresses solidarity, hopes for return to normalcy

Two days after Sheikh Hasina stepped down as Bangladesh's Prime Minister and fled to India to save her life amidst violent nationwide protests, the Government of Pakistan, in an official statement on Wednesday (August 7), expressed hope for a “peaceful and swift return to normalcy”. The Pakistani government also expressed solidarity with the people of Bangladesh in the wake of the deadly anti-quota protests that dramatically ended Hasina's rule.

"The government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh, sincerely hoping for a peaceful and swift return to normalcy," the country's Foreign Office said in a statement. "We are confident that the resilient spirit and unity of the Bangladeshi people will lead them towards a harmonious future," it added.



Pakistan’s statement comes a day after India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar, told the Parliament that New Delhi had repeatedly “counselled restraint and urged the situation to be diffused through dialogue”. Stating he was “deeply concerned until law and order is visibly restored” in Bangladesh, Jaishankar added that India has assured Hasina of its help and given her time to decide on her future course of action.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also stressed the importance of a “peaceful, orderly and democratic transition” in Bangladesh.

China-Pak nexus behind toppling Sheikh Hasina? During her 15-year tenure, Sheikh Hasina ensured an unprecedented strengthening of strategic and economic bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh. Therefore, alleged efforts were made to establish a regime favourable to Pakistan and China. An intelligence official told The Times of India that Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, provided financial backing to Jamaat-e-Islami to convert anti-quota protests into efforts to destabilise Hasina's government.

Known for its anti-India stance, Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, played an active role in intensifying protests across Bangladesh. There is visual evidence of ICS members' training in Afghanistan and Pakistan, reinforcing the connection between the ICS, ISI, and other terrorist groups, the official added.

Amid the turmoil, Sheikh Hasina had alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing were exploiting the protests and instigating violence. The government banned the party last week. In the past, Jamaat-e-Islami has allied with former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Earlier this year, the "India out" campaign that gained momentum in Bangladesh following Hasina's return to power for a fourth consecutive term was also instigated by Islami Chhatra Shibir. Besides, most of the Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh members arrested in India in recent years are cadres of ICS.

In addition, China was also not pleased with Hasina's "balancing act" and her government's warm relations with the Indian leadership. According to the intelligence official, China viewed a Pakistani-inclined government in Dhaka as more favourable.