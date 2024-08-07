Nepal helicopter crash: Five, including four Chinese nationals, killed

An Air Dynasty helicopter crashed in the Shivpuri area of Nuwakot district in Nepal on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of all five people on board, local media reported.

The helicopter, piloted by senior captain Arun Malla, departed from Kathmandu at 1.54 pm en route to Syaphrubensi. However, contact with the ground staff was lost just three minutes after takeoff, around 1.57 pm, as the aircraft reached Surya Chaur.

On board were four Chinese nationals and Captain Malla, travelling towards Rasuwa. The identities of the passengers have not yet been released. It has been confirmed that one of the bodies is charred beyond recognition.



Rescue operations commenced immediately following the crash. A Prabhu helicopter (9N-ANL) was dispatched to the site, located in the Suryachaur area, just northwest of Kathmandu.



Superintendent of Police Shantiraj Koirala from the District Police Office in Nuwakot confirmed that the rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two men, one woman, and Captain Malla. Efforts are ongoing to identify the fifth victim.

This crash follows closely on the heels of the tragic Saurya Airlines plane crash at Tribhuvan International Airport on July 24, which resulted in the deaths of 18 people, with the captain being the sole survivor. The recent spate of air accidents is raising serious concerns about air safety in Nepal, a country that has witnessed numerous aviation tragedies in recent years.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) is expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this latest crash, amid growing calls for stringent measures to ensure passenger safety in the country’s challenging mountainous terrain.