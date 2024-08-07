Who is Asif Merchant: Pak national charged with US assassination plots

The US Justice Department has charged a Pakistani national, Asif Merchant, with an alleged plot to carry out political assassinations in the United States, purportedly on behalf of the Iranian government. This development comes after a failed assassination attempt was made on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, leading to heightened security measures for the former president and other US officials.

Who is Asif Merchant? According to a press release by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), 46-year-old Asif Merchant, also known as Asif Raza Merchant, has been charged with murder-for-hire in connection with a foiled assassination plot targeting US politicians or government officials. Merchant has two wives and children in both Pakistan and Iran. He is also known to have frequently travelled to Iran, Syria, and Iraq.

Asif Merchant investigation and arrest

The plot was thwarted by law enforcement before any attack could take place. Merchant is currently in federal custody in New York. The FBI highlighted that the supposed hitmen Merchant tried to hire were actually undercover FBI agents.

Acting Assistant Director Christie Curtis of the FBI New York Field Office praised the efforts of agents, analysts, and prosecutors in neutralising the threat.

“This dangerous murder-for-hire plot exposed in today’s complaint allegedly was orchestrated by a Pakistani national with close ties to Iran and is straight out of the Iranian playbook,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

US Attorney Breon Peace further highlighted the importance of this prosecution in protecting national security and government officials from foreign threats.

“Working on behalf of others overseas, Merchant planned the murder of US government officials on American soil,” US Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York added.

“For years, the Justice Department has been working aggressively to counter Iran’s brazen and unrelenting efforts to retaliate against American public officials for the killing of Iranian General Soleimani,” said Attorney General Merrick B Garland.

Timeline of events leading to Merchant's arrest

April 2024: Merchant, after spending time in Iran, arrived in the US from Pakistan and sought assistance from an individual who later became a confidential source for law enforcement.

Early June 2024: Merchant outlined his assassination plot during a meeting with the confidential source, indicating that the targets were in the United States.

Mid-June 2024: Merchant met with individuals he believed were hitmen, who were actually undercover FBI agents. He discussed various criminal activities, including theft and assassination, and arranged to pay $5,000 in cash as an advance for the services.

June 21, 2024: Merchant delivered the advance payment.

July 12, 2024: Merchant planned to leave the US one day before the intended assassination attempt on Trump. However, law enforcement intervened and arrested him.



Asif Merchant's potential targets and motive

Although the criminal complaint does not explicitly mention Trump, multiple media reports have indicated that he was one of the intended targets. Merchant expressed his intentions to assassinate high-ranking US officials and discussed concerns about security measures surrounding potential targets.

International implications

The case has significant international ramifications, illustrating the lengths to which foreign actors might go to influence or disrupt US politics. The involvement of Iranian elements and the targeting of high-profile American figures highlight ongoing geopolitical tensions and the need for vigilant counter-terrorism measures.

The FBI's investigation into the case is currently ongoing.



