B'desh voters back reform proposals in referendum: What changes lie ahead?

Of the 84 reform proposals, 47 require constitutional amendments, while the rest can be enacted through regular legislative or executive actions. The NCC said reforms not requiring constitutional change would be implemented through laws, ordinances, regulations, and executive orders.

According to Ali Reaz, key author of the July Charter and co-chair of the NCC, a majority approval of the package would enable the incoming Parliament to act as a constitutional reform council and virtually a constituent assembly. He added that Parliament would have 180 working days to initiate the proposed changes.

What are the proposals?

Some of the major proposals include a bicameral Parliament, including a 100-member Upper House formed proportionally based on parties’ vote share. Currently, Bangladesh has a single-chamber legislative house. It also includes provisions for a caretaker government and the functioning of the Election Commission and other Constitutional bodies during election periods.

Among the key proposals in the Charter is a 10-year term limit for a Prime Minister, and expanding executive authority vested in the President. For example, the President will be able to independently appoint the heads and members of National Human Rights Commission, Information Commission, Press Council, Law Commission, and Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, a power that was until now vested in the prime minister and the chief justice of the country.