Israeli PM Netanyahu visits south Lebanon, says 'war far from over'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time)visited southern Lebanon alongside senior military and defence leadership, asserting that the war is far from over and stating that Israel's enemies are now "fighting for survival."

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu was accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and Head of Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo during the visit.

Following the visit, the Prime Minister went to an IDF outpost near the border, where Galilee Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Yuval Gez briefed him on the division's operations.

The release stated that during the visit, Netanyahu said, "The war continues. Our enemies are now fighting for survival."

"I am here with the Defense Minister, the Chief-of-Staff, the Head of Northern Command, the Division Commander, and our reserve soldiers. There is a magnificent spirit here and a readiness to fight, and they are fighting well. The war continues, including inside the security zone in Lebanon, where I was just a short while ago," Netanyahu added. Highlighting strategic objectives, Netanyahu stated that Israel has successfully prevented a potential cross-border invasion from Lebanon through the establishment of a security zone. "What we are seeing is that we have thwarted the threat of an invasion from Lebanon thanks to this security zone. We are pushing away the danger of anti-tank fire and addressing the high-trajectory rockets, but there is still work to be done. We have done enormous work, achieved tremendous accomplishments, and there is more to do, and we are doing it," he said.