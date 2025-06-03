Bill Gates pledges bulk of $200 billion fortune to Africa over next 20 yrs

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates announced that the majority of his vast personal fortune, projected to reach $200 billion by 2045, will be dedicated to improving health and education in Africa over the next two decades.

Speaking at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa on Monday, the 69-year-old philanthropist stressed the continent's potential, emphasising that investment in health and education could unlock long-term prosperity across all African nations.

“By unleashing human potential through health and education, every country in Africa should be on a path to prosperity — and that path is an exciting thing to be part of,” Gates said in his address to more than 12,000 government officials, diplomats, development partners and youth leaders.

Last month, the billionaire had committed to giving away 99 per cent of his wealth to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation , which plans to cease operations by December 2045. “The majority of that funding will be spent on helping you address challenges here in Africa,” he said. Gates Foundation's focus on child & maternal health, disease eradication, poverty The foundation will scale up its efforts on the continent, focusing on three key goals over the next 20 years- ending preventable maternal and child deaths, eradicating deadly infectious diseases, and reducing poverty. Gates emphasised that investments in primary healthcare, particularly maternal health and childhood nutrition, yield the most lasting impact. “Helping the mother be healthy and have great nutrition before and during pregnancy delivers the strongest results,” he noted.

Gates encourages use of AI in healthcare Highlighting examples of successful innovation in African healthcare, Gates pointed to Rwanda’s use of AI-powered ultrasound tools to detect high-risk pregnancies early, a move he said was saving lives. He called on the continent’s youth to explore the use of artificial intelligence in improving healthcare, comparing its potential impact to how mobile technology revolutionised banking in Africa. “Africa largely skipped traditional banking. Now you have a chance, as you build your next generation healthcare systems, to think about how AI is built into that,” Gates said. African leaders welcome Gates' investment Mozambique’s former First Lady, Graça Machel, welcomed the announcement, describing the current global situation as a "moment of crisis", and calling Gates’ commitment timely and significant. “We are counting on Mr Gates’ steadfast commitment to continue walking this path of transformation alongside us,” she said.

Other prominent African figures, including World Trade Organisation Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed, echoed calls for deeper collaboration and innovation to overcome the region’s health challenges. The Gates Foundation, which has worked in Africa for over two decades, says primary healthcare remains its chief focus. “Helping the mother be healthy and have great nutrition before and during pregnancy delivers the strongest results,” Gates said. He added that proper nutrition in a child’s first four years is crucial to long-term development. Gates also met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and visited the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, where he reviewed the country’s initiatives, including a programme to fortify salt with iodine and folic acid.

He is expected to travel to Nigeria next, where meetings are planned with President Bola Tinubu and other leaders to discuss the country’s primary health care reforms. Gates will also take part in the Goalkeepers Nigeria event and meet scientists involved in developing Nigeria’s national AI strategy. US aid cuts to Africa The announcement comes after the United States, under President Donald Trump, cut USAID, which has impacted major humanitarian programmes worldwide. The US provided a total of $41 billion in foreign assistance globally in 2024, of which approximately $12.7 billion went in foreign aid to Sub-Saharan Africa. Largest recipients included Ethiopia ($2.2 billion), Egypt ($1.4 billion), Nigeria ($1.15 billion), Somalia ($1.14 billion), and South Sudan ($1.12 billion).