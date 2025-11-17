Home / World News / Bill to sanction Russia's trading partners would get my backing, says Trump

Bill to sanction Russia's trading partners would get my backing, says Trump

The bill would allow Trump to impose tariffs of up to 500 per cent on imports from countries that buy Russian energy products and are not actively supporting Ukraine

Trump
US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 8:06 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Catherine Lucey and María Paula Mijares Torres
 
President Donald Trump said proposed Senate legislation to sanction countries conducting business with Russia would be “okay with me,” his strongest indication yet that he would support a months long push to strangle Moscow’s funding.
 
“The Republicans are putting in legislation that is very tough sanctioning, etcetera, on any country doing business with Russia,” Trump told reporters before leaving Florida on Sunday to return to the White House. 
 
Senate Majority Leader John Thune said in October that he was ready to bring legislation long championed by Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina that sanctions Russia to a vote, but didn’t “want to commit to a hard deadline.”
 
The bill would allow Trump to impose tariffs of up to 500 per cent on imports from countries that buy Russian energy products and are not actively supporting Ukraine. This specifically targets major consumers of Russian energy, such as China and India. 
 
“We may add Iran to that,” Trump said Sunday, without elaborating.
 
Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have pushed for legislation to punish Russia for its continued war on Ukraine. Trump had been reluctant to support it as he tried to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 
 
Putin is showing no sign of letting up in his military campaign after almost four years of war in Ukraine, with Trump failing to sway Putin even after hosting the Russian leader for a summit in Alaska.
 
While Ukraine is increasingly striking Russian oil targets, Russia has intensified its air strikes on Ukraine and is pushing to capture the rail hub of Pokrovsk.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why Chinese shoppers are choosing local luxury over premium foreign brands?

Japan's economy contracts for first time in six quarters as exports fall

UK announces drastic reduction in protection for asylum seekers, refugees

Dhaka under tight security ahead of tribunal verdict against ex-PM Hasina

Thousands join Gen Z-led protest in Mexico over crime, corruption

Topics :Donald TrumpRussiaUS RussiaUS sanctions

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story