Bitcoin surpasses $100,000 amid wide-ranging US-UK trade deal optimism

By midday, bitcoin was trading at $101,402.19, a 4.8 per cent gain on the day. The world's biggest cryptocurrency has clawed its way back into positive territory for the year

Bitcoin
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:48 PM IST
Bitcoin topped $100,000 on Thursday for the first time since early February, bolstered by a wide-ranging deal between the United States and the United Kingdom in a sign that perhaps US President Donald Trump's trade war with the rest of the world is easing. 
By midday, bitcoin was trading at $101,402.19, a 4.8 per cent gain on the day. The world's biggest cryptocurrency has clawed its way back into positive territory for the year, although it remains off the all-time high above $107,000 reached in December.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics :UK-US trade dealUS tariff hikesBitcoin pricescryptocurrency

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

