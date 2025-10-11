Home / World News / Blast at Tennessee explosives plant leaves 19 missing, feared dead: Sheriff

Blast at Tennessee explosives plant leaves 19 missing, feared dead: Sheriff

Aerial footage of the aftermath by WTVF-TV showed the explosion had apparently obliterated one of the facility's hilltop buildings, leaving only smoldering wreckage and the burnt-out shells of vehicle

Tennessee police
The cause of the explosion, which Davis called devastating," was not immediately known, and the investigation could take days, the sheriff said | Image: Reuters
AP McEwen (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 7:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An explosion at a Tennessee military munitions plant Friday left 19 people missing and feared dead, authorities said.

Humphreys Count Sheriff Chris Davis said it was one of the most devastating scenes he's ever seen. He did not specify how many people were killed but referred to the 19 missing as souls and said officials were still speaking to family.

The blast, which people reported hearing and feeling miles away, occurred at Accurate Energetic Systems in rural Tennessee. The company's website says it makes and tests explosives at an eight-building facility that sprawls across wooded hills in the Bucksnort area, about 97 km southwest of Nashville.

The cause of the explosion, which Davis called devastating," was not immediately known, and the investigation could take days, the sheriff said.

Aerial footage of the aftermath by WTVF-TV showed the explosion had apparently obliterated one of the facility's hilltop buildings, leaving only smoldering wreckage and the burnt-out shells of vehicles.

There's no further danger of explosions, and the scene was under control Friday afternoon, according to Grey Collier, a spokesperson for the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency crews were initially unable to enter the plant because of continuing detonations, Hickman County Advanced EMT David Stewart said by phone. He didn't have any details on casualties.

Accurate Energetic Systems, based in nearby McEwen, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday morning.

This is a tragedy for our community, McEwen Mayor Brad Rachford said in an email. He referred further comment to a county official.

Residents in Lobelville, a 20-minute drive from the scene, said they felt their homes shake and some people captured the loud boom of the explosion on their home cameras.

The blast rattled Gentry Stover from his sleep.

I thought the house had collapsed with me inside of it, he said by phone. I live very close to Accurate and I realized about 30 seconds after I woke up that it had to have been that.

State Rep Jody Barrett, a Republican from the neighbouring town of Dickson, was worried about the possible economic impact because the plant is a key employer in the area.

We live probably 15 miles as the crow flies and we absolutely heard it at the house, Barrett said. It sounded like something going through the roof of our house.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump announces additional 100% tariff on China, plans export curbs on tech

Premium

Datanomics: Machado becomes first Venezuelan to win Nobel Peace Prize

Putin praises Trump's peace efforts even after failing to win Nobel Prize

Trump hints at cancelling Xi meeting after China limits rare earth exports

US online retailers delist millions of banned Chinese electronic items

Topics :blastexplosionfireExplosives

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story