BNP leader Babul Mia beaten to death in front of wife in Bangladesh

Babul was later taken to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag
Efforts are ongoing to arrest those responsible for the murder | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
A BNP leader was beaten to death in front of his wife by his rivals in Dhaka, police said.

Mohammad Babul Mia, the former vice-president of BNP's Kulla union unit, was killed when he and her wife were harvesting mustard near Akshirnagar Housing of Dhamrai upazila on Friday afternoon, Daily Star Bangladesh reported.

Babul's wife Yasmin Begum said villagers had a long-standing dispute over Akshirnagar Housing, a real estate business. "Although my husband was not involved in the matter, local criminals Afsar, Arshad, and Monir had been threatening both of us for days," she alleged.

"They beat him with sticks and SS pipes, seriously injuring him. They even gouged out both his eyes. When I and some locals tried to intervene and take him to a hospital, they stopped us. Only after he became unconscious did they leave the place," she said.

Babul was later taken to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Dhamrai Police Station, said primary investigations said Babul was killed over a previous dispute.

"Preparations are underway to recover the body from the hospital and send it to the morgue," the official said.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest those responsible for the murder, he said.

Yasmin said she would file an FIR over the incident immediately.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BangladeshPolitical partiesMuhammad YunusSheikh Hasina

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

