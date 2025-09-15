Home / World News / We'll talk trade, but Brazil's democracy is off limits: Lula to Trump

We'll talk trade, but Brazil's democracy is off limits: Lula to Trump

Pushing back against Trump's 50% tariffs, Lula said trade talks are welcome-but not at the cost of Brazil's sovereignty, justice system, or democratic values

lula da silva, brazil president, brazil president lula da silva
Lula added that the US does not run a trade deficit with Brazil and is not subject to high tariffs | (Photo: Bloomberg)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:40 AM IST
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday (local time) said that while Rio de Janeiro remains open to negotiations that could bring mutual benefits to both Brazil and the US, the country’s democracy and sovereignty are “not on the table.”
 
Lula made the remarks in an op-ed published in The New York Times. Pushing back against US President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs — among the highest in the world, alongside India — Lula called the move “political” and “illogical.”
 
Trump imposed the tariffs in July after criticising what he described as a “witch hunt” against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who now faces a 27-year prison sentence for his attempted coup in 2023.
 

Lula lauds Bolsonaro’s sentence

 
Lauding the Supreme Court’s “historic decision,” Lula wrote: “(The ruling) followed months of investigations that uncovered plans to assassinate me, the vice president, and a Supreme Court justice.” He added that the verdict “safeguards our institutions and the democratic rule of law” and rejected claims that it was a politically motivated move.
 
Following the ruling in Bolsonaro’s case, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Trump administration would respond accordingly.
 

Brazil–US trade ties

 
Lula added that the US does not run a trade deficit with Brazil and is not subject to high tariffs. He stated that over the past 15 years, Brazil has accumulated a $410 billion surplus in bilateral trade in goods and services, and nearly 75 per cent of US exports enter duty-free.
 
“By our calculation, the average effective tariff on American products is just 2.7 per cent. Eight out of the ten main items face zero tariffs, including oil, aircraft, natural gas, and coal,” Lula wrote.
 

Lula rejects Trump administration’s allegations

 
Rejecting allegations from the Trump administration that Brazil’s justice system targets and censors US tech companies, Lula called the claims “false.” He clarified that all digital platforms — whether domestic or foreign — are subject to the same laws in Brazil.
 
“It is dishonest to call regulation censorship, especially when what is at stake is the protection of our families against fraud, disinformation, and hate speech,” he said. “The internet cannot be a land of lawlessness where paedophiles and abusers are given free rein to prey on our children and teenagers.”
 
Lula also pushed back against claims of unfair practices in Brazil’s digital trade and electronic payment services. Defending Brazil’s government-run digital payment system, PIX, he wrote:
 
“Contrary to being unfair to US financial operators, Brazil’s digital payment system has enabled the financial inclusion of millions of citizens and companies. We cannot be penalised for creating a fast, free, and secure mechanism that facilitates transactions and stimulates the economy.”
 

Topics :Donald TrumpLuiz Inacio Lula da SilvaTrump tariffsBrazilBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

