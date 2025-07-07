Brics condemns strikes on Iran, call for upholding international law

BRICS leaders convened in Rio de Janeiro for the 17th BRICS Summit from July 6 to 7, where they strongly condemned recent military strikes on Iran and emphasised the need to uphold international law and nuclear safeguards. The leaders, meeting under the theme "Strengthening Global South Cooperation," also reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, sustainable development, and peaceful conflict resolution.

During the high-level meeting, the grouping formally inducted Indonesia as a full member and welcomed ten other nations -- including Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, and Vietnam -- as new BRICS partner countries, signalling a major expansion of the bloc's outreach.

In the Rio de Janeiro Declaration released after the summit, the BRICS leaders outlined wide-ranging priorities across global peace, multilateralism, and development. Among the key issues addressed was the Middle East security situation, including a strong condemnation of recent military strikes on Iran.

As per the Rio de Janeiro Declaration, the attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full IAEA safeguards also violated international law and relevant IAEA resolutions. It underscores that nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld--even in armed conflicts--to protect people and the environment. The leaders reiterated support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges and urged the UN Security Council to be seized of the matter. The leaders also expressed concern about ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world and the state of polarization and fragmentation in the international order. It noted the alarming trend of increasing global military spending at the cost of development financing for developing countries. They advocated for a multilateral approach that respects diverse national perspectives on global issues, including sustainable development, climate change, and poverty eradication.

ALSO READ: 'Brics not aimed at any country', says China after Trump's tariff warning The joint statement urged the international community to take politico-diplomatic measures to de-escalate conflict and emphasized the indivisibility of global security. It called for strengthening preventive diplomacy and the active role of regional organizations in peacebuilding, in accordance with the UN Charter. The leaders reaffirmed their support for cooperation on UN peacekeeping, AU peace operations, and global mediation efforts. Highlighting humanitarian concerns, the leaders condemned violations of international humanitarian law such as attacks on civilians, obstruction of aid, and the targeting of humanitarian workers. It stressed that such violations deepen human suffering and jeopardize post-conflict recovery. They underscored the need for accountability and welcomed BRICS members' efforts to uphold humanitarian law.

On the 25th anniversary of UNSC Resolution 1325, the joint declaration reaffirmed commitment to the Women, Peace and Security agenda, emphasizing women's equal, full, and meaningful participation in peace and security processes, from prevention to post-conflict reconstruction. It also recalled national positions on the conflict in Ukraine, appreciated mediation initiatives such as the African Peace Initiative, and expressed hope for a peaceful and sustainable resolution through dialogue. Turning to the Middle East, the leaders reiterated grave concern over the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, condemning Israeli strikes on Gaza and obstruction of aid. They called for strict adherence to international law, a permanent ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces, release of detainees, and unrestricted aid delivery. They reaffirmed support for UNRWA and endorsed the two-state solution based on 1967 borders, including East Jerusalem as Palestine's capital.

It welcomed the Lebanon ceasefire and demanded full implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701 while urging Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory. They reaffirmed commitment to Syria's sovereignty, condemned terrorism and occupation, and welcomed the lifting of sanctions to aid Syrian reconstruction. ALSO READ: Rupee sees selloff on Trump's Brics tariffs; ends 47 paise lower at 85.86/$ The BRICS leaders also endorsed "African solutions to African problems," supported AU-led peace efforts, and called for stronger backing of missions in Sudan and the Horn of Africa. It condemned ongoing violence in Sudan, called for a ceasefire, and urged urgent humanitarian assistance. They also addressed the deteriorating situation in Haiti, urging Haitian-led dialogue to restore security and development. It emphasized UN cooperation to tackle Haiti's multifaceted crisis.

The leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms, including the April 22 Jammu and Kashmir attack, and welcomed the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group's efforts. They denounced attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure and urged accountability under international law. On financial integrity, they reiterated their commitment to combating illicit financial flows, terrorism financing, drug trafficking, and corruption. It highlighted cooperation through BRICS working groups and the UN Convention against Corruption, calling for asset recovery and technical assistance. They also voiced concern over nuclear risks, reaffirmed their commitment to disarmament, and supported the UNGA conference on establishing a WMD-free zone in the Middle East. They also endorsed efforts to prevent weaponization of outer space and supported legally binding treaties and transparency measures.