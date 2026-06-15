Britain will ban social media apps for children under 16: Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will ban under-16s from using a range of social media apps.

Starmer says he will fight back if technology companies resist. He says he is "not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children." The move makes the UK part of a growing global movement to tighten online safety for children.

Australia, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced legislation or announced age-based restrictions or requirements for children's access to social media.