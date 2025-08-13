Canada's Gildan Activewear to acquire HanesBrands for $2.2 billion

Gildan Activewear is buying HanesBrands for $2.2 billion in a deal that gives the basic apparel maker access to brands including Hanes and Maidenform.

The companies put the transaction's valued at about $4.4 billion when including debt. HanesBrands shareholders will receive 0.102 common shares of Gildan and 80 cents in cash for each share of HanesBrands common stock.

HanesBrands shareholders will own about 19.9 per cent of Gildan stock once the deal closes.

As part of Gildan, HanesBrands will benefit from an even stronger financial and operational foundation that will provide new growth opportunities helping to power further innovation, a broader product offering and greater reach across channels and geographies, HanesBrands chairman Bill Simon said in a statement on Wednesday.