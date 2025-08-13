Canada's Gildan Activewear to acquire HanesBrands for $2.2 billion

Gildan Activewear is buying HanesBrands for $2.2 billion in a deal that gives the basic apparel maker access to brands including Hanes and Maidenform.
The companies put the transaction's valued at about $4.4 billion when including debt. HanesBrands shareholders will receive 0.102 common shares of Gildan and 80 cents in cash for each share of HanesBrands common stock.
HanesBrands shareholders will own about 19.9 per cent of Gildan stock once the deal closes.
As part of Gildan, HanesBrands will benefit from an even stronger financial and operational foundation that will provide new growth opportunities helping to power further innovation, a broader product offering and greater reach across channels and geographies, HanesBrands chairman Bill Simon said in a statement on Wednesday.
Gildan's headquarters will remain in Montreal, Quebec after the transaction is complete. The combined company will keep a strong presence in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where HanesBrands is located.
Gildan said that it plans to conduct a strategic review of options for HanesBrands Australia, which could include a sale or other transaction.
The deal is expected to close later this year or early next year. It still needs approval from HanesBrands shareholders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
