Home / World News / Canada's Gildan Activewear to acquire HanesBrands for $2.2 billion

Canada's Gildan Activewear to acquire HanesBrands for $2.2 billion

HanesBrands shareholders will own about 19.9 per cent of Gildan stock once the deal closes

dollars
The deal is expected to close later this year or early next year. It still needs approval from HanesBrands shareholders.
AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gildan Activewear is buying HanesBrands for $2.2 billion in a deal that gives the basic apparel maker access to brands including Hanes and Maidenform.

The companies put the transaction's valued at about $4.4 billion when including debt. HanesBrands shareholders will receive 0.102 common shares of Gildan and 80 cents in cash for each share of HanesBrands common stock.

HanesBrands shareholders will own about 19.9 per cent of Gildan stock once the deal closes.

As part of Gildan, HanesBrands will benefit from an even stronger financial and operational foundation that will provide new growth opportunities helping to power further innovation, a broader product offering and greater reach across channels and geographies, HanesBrands chairman Bill Simon said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gildan's headquarters will remain in Montreal, Quebec after the transaction is complete. The combined company will keep a strong presence in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where HanesBrands is located.

Gildan said that it plans to conduct a strategic review of options for HanesBrands Australia, which could include a sale or other transaction.

The deal is expected to close later this year or early next year. It still needs approval from HanesBrands shareholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hajj 2026 selection list out: Steps to view Qurrah draw result and more

Nvidia's H20 chips under fire in China: What's behind the dispute?

Leaving top Trump admin post? President may have ambassadorship for you

Premium

Trump tariff impact: US kids to see higher price tag on Christmas toys

Zelenskyy rejects ceding Donbas to Russia, seeks role in US-Russia talks

Topics :Canadaacquisition

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story