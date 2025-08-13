Hajj 2026: To choose pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj, the Hajj Committee of India held the Qurrah or Qurandazi, or drawing of lots, today, on August 13. Candidates can now verify their selection status if they submitted their forms by the deadline of August 7. The overall number of applicants stood at 1,94,007, according to the committee report. The anticipated dates for Hajj 2026 are May 24–29 of the next year.

ALSO READ: How to book your seat for Independence Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort? On August 13, the Hajj Committee of India finished the Qurrah, or drawing of lots, for the 2026 Hajj, confirming the names of pilgrims who were waitlisted and provisionally chosen. The procedure was broadcast live on hajcommittee.gov.in and took place at the Hajj Committee's Committee Room at Hajj House in Mumbai.

Hajj 2026: Qurrah draw site The Hajj Committee of India conducted the Qurrah (draw of lots) at 11:30 am today in its Committee Room at the Hajj House, Mumbai. A notification issued earlier on Tuesday stated, “The Qurrah will be conducted online and livestreamed on the official website of the Hajj Committee of India — hajcommittee.gov.in.” Additionally, it stated that the same website will include the list of pilgrims who have been waitlisted and provisionally selected. Applicants will also receive notifications via SMS, according to the announcement. Using their cover number, pilgrims can view their current status and Qur'anic findings.