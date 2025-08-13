Home / World News / Hajj 2026 selection list out: Steps to view Qurrah draw result and more

Hajj 2026 selection list out: Steps to view Qurrah draw result and more

The Hajj Committee of India held the draw of lots on August 13 to pick pilgrims for Hajj 2026, with results available online. Provisionally chosen pilgrims must pay Rs 1,52,300 by August 20, 2025

Hajj
Hajj 2026 (Photo: Reuters)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hajj 2026: To choose pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj, the Hajj Committee of India held the Qurrah or Qurandazi, or drawing of lots, today, on August 13. Candidates can now verify their selection status if they submitted their forms by the deadline of August 7. The overall number of applicants stood at 1,94,007, according to the committee report. The anticipated dates for Hajj 2026 are May 24–29 of the next year.
 
On August 13, the Hajj Committee of India finished the Qurrah, or drawing of lots, for the 2026 Hajj, confirming the names of pilgrims who were waitlisted and provisionally chosen. The procedure was broadcast live on hajcommittee.gov.in and took place at the Hajj Committee's Committee Room at Hajj House in Mumbai. 

Hajj 2026: Qurrah draw site

The Hajj Committee of India conducted the Qurrah (draw of lots) at 11:30 am today in its Committee Room at the Hajj House, Mumbai. A notification issued earlier on Tuesday stated, “The Qurrah will be conducted online and livestreamed on the official website of the Hajj Committee of India — hajcommittee.gov.in.”
 
Additionally, it stated that the same website will include the list of pilgrims who have been waitlisted and provisionally selected. Applicants will also receive notifications via SMS, according to the announcement. Using their cover number, pilgrims can view their current status and Qur'anic findings.

Hajj 2026: Guidelines 

By August 20, all pilgrims who have been tentatively chosen must pay the Rs. 1,52,300 Advance Hajj fee. Their application will be cancelled if they do not make the payment.
In addition to other tier-2 cities, Hajj 2026 will feature 18 embarkation locations nationwide, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. No embarkation sites would be available in Bhopal, Vijayawada, or Aurangabad. Flight information, both inbound and outgoing, will be made public later. 
 
The Short Duration Hajj Package for working professionals has been approved by the Hajj Committee. More than 10,000 pilgrims are eligible to apply under this program. India has a total of 175,025 quotas under the government program. A 20-day stay in Saudi Arabia is included in the package. Qurrah will be used to confirm the final list if there are more than 10,000 applications.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nvidia's H20 chips under fire in China: What's behind the dispute?

Leaving top Trump admin post? President may have ambassadorship for you

Premium

Trump tariff impact: US kids to see higher price tag on Christmas toys

Zelenskyy rejects ceding Donbas to Russia, seeks role in US-Russia talks

Europe turns to air conditioning as extreme heat becomes new normal

Topics :Hajj policyHajj pilgrimageMuslim prayers

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story