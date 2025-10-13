Canadian police arrest 8 Indian-origin men over cases of mail theft

Canadian police have arrested eight Indian-origin men over mail thefts, including credit cards and cheques, and slapped them with over 300 charges, with some facing deportation, local media reported.
Peel police recovered more than 450 pieces of stolen mail, such as credit cards and cheques, worth more than CAD 400,000, from the suspects, CTV News reported.
The investigation uncovered a group of individuals working together to target residential mailboxes, resulting in widespread theft and disruption to community members, the report quoted from a police news release on Friday.
Peel police, Halton police and Canada Post launched a joint operation called Project Undeliverable in April to investigate reports of a series of mail thefts in the region.
The investigation uncovered a group of individuals working together to target residential mailboxes, resulting in widespread theft and disruption to community members, police added.
Investigators executed search warrants in September during which 465 pieces of stolen mail, such as 255 cheques, 182 credit cards, 35 government IDs, and 20 gift cards were recovered,the report added.
The police have identified the suspects as Sumanpreet Singh, Gurdeep Chattha, Jashandeep Jattana, Harman Singh, Jasanpreet Singh, Manroop Singh, Rajbir Singh and Upinderjit Singh, it said.
The eight suspects, aged between 21 and 29, are collectively facing 344 charges, including multiple counts of theft and possession of property obtained by crime, the CBC reported on Friday.
The police say they are discussing deportation of some foreign nationals among the accused with the Crown Attorney's Office and the Canada Border Services Agency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app